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MR ROBERT THOMPSON's avatar
MR ROBERT THOMPSON
Mar 5

Another example of how many things can hold space in our minds at a single moment. Thanks Ted for pointing out what is often disregarded, dismissed, or (alas) even disparaged in the world of human oddities. I can imagine in an alternate universe you are on the writing staff of The Simpsons, constantly pointing out the marvels of the universe. Party on Dude!

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