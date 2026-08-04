Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Aug. 4, 2026

SINCE I WAS LITTLE, I’ve been going to a local restaurant chain in western Pennsylvania called Eat’nPark. And every time I say the name to someone from elsewhere, the inevitable question follows: “Shouldn’t it be ‘Park’nEat? Don’t you park first?” Discussion then ensues.

I have it on pretty good authority that the name came because “Park and Eat” was a common slogan for restaurants in the mid-20th century, so Eat’nPark’s founder couldn’t copyright it. He reversed the order, made it catchier (and discussion-worthy), and the rest is Pittsburgh history.

The conclusion: Order matters. And can be played with to great effect under the right circumstances.

We’ve talked in the past about upending clichés for stylistic effect. This is a bit different. I got to thinking about this earlier today when I came across a Merriam-Webster Instagram post about what are called “irreversible binomials.”

After getting past the ninth-grade-algebra panic attack that arrived in my gut with seeing the word “binomial,” I was intrigued. Irreversible binomials are sayings that have to be said in the right order to make much sense, and if they’re said wrong, they feel just off.

Some examples, upended and remixed:

Everything isn’t always coming up roses and sunshine.

Better isn’t always bigger.

“When I was a kid shopping at the old dime and five … “

I had chips and fish for dinner.

This is definitely a swim-or-sink situation.

That’s the way it’s going to be — no buts, ands or ifs.

“Seven and four score years ago … “

You get the idea. Here’s M-W’s take on it on IG:

Obviously it’s not all dried and cut. There are exceptions.

But how can we think about this through a storytelling lens?

Rhythm. When you interrupt rhythm by delivering something that feels out of sync, you can use it to positive effect in a story. Writing about music? Consider deploying “roll, rattle and shake” for effect. Familiarity. We can use familiarity — and upending it — to make a reader feel more attentive or even mildly uncomfortable if it fits the story we want to tell. Imagine an amnesia victim who only partially remembers things ordering a “tomato, lettuce and bacon sandwich” or even a “TLB.” Subversiveness. You could have a character in your short story who is from another planet pass for a native speaker of American English until they order a “Coke and Jack.” (The show Resident Alien has used this technique to excellent effect.)

There are many such use cases. You can come up with them yourself. The point is: Every time a true-and-tried verbal sequence comes along, it’s likely cliché until you take steps to make it otherwise.

Give it a try. With a little error and trial, you’ll find some good outcomes.

And now, New Order.

To Ponder

What are some familiar phrases that might be remixed in useful ways?

Why do you think that something’s more impactful when it’s reframed away from the comfortable?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: