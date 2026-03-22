One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 22, 2026

I HAVE ONLY a drive-by for you on this particular Sunday.

When I was little, my father, a professional linguist and amateur poet, had a book called “An Almanac of Words at Play.” I don’t remember most of the entries, but I remember one poem vividly. It focused on two words — elephant and telephone — and proceeded to systematically dismantle them and then reconstitute them in various permutations, with odd and delightful results.

Recently, I tracked the poem down — I live in the house where I grew up, and I found the book! — and I offer it to you here today as a weekend palate-cleanser after a particularly somber couple months in the life of our planet.

Poem in public domain.

When I think of the poem, part of a 19th- and 20th-century genre known as “literary nonsense,” I invariably hear it in my late father’s voice, which makes it more fun since his voice often sounded so stentorian and authoritative. Even more fun is the fact that the poem was written by Laura Elizabeth Howe Richards (1850-1943), a prolific writer of books and poetry whose mother, Julia Ward Howe, wrote the lyrics to the decidedly un-whimsical (and un-elephant-adjacent) “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The decidedly un-telephantine Laura Elizabeth Howe Richards. Photo in public domain.

Like many things in this space, my offering of this poem comes with a dose of writing advice that has served me well: Don’t be afraid to play with words — whether in your storytelling process or even, as appropriate, in your final product. I have found that this Silly-Putty approach to the English lexicon keeps my brain flexible and helps me think of things I might not have thought of otherwise. Plus, it helps my Wordle game immensely.

Outlandish neologisms as a wellness practice? Puns as mental hygiene? Doggerel as doctoring? Why on Earth?

As I conclude this exercise in gratuitous pachydermia, I think the question is really this: Why not?

And now, New Edition.

To Ponder

Make up a word. Yes, you. Right now. What do you come up with?

Can you think of an example where an invented word was useful in a story you read (or wrote)?

What silly poems do you remember from your childhood? Why do you think they stayed in your head?

Bonus

A lingering limerick in the tradition of literary nonsense from my father’s rather extensive poetry oeuvre, objecting to a Clinton-era misuse of “whom” in The New York Times. I particularly appreciate the early Macintosh dot-matrix printer typeface. We’ll let him have the last word.

Poem ©Edward Mason Anthony Jr., 1993.