One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 23, 2026

THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE has always seemed, to my mind, somehow to be particularly suited for absurdity — particularly when it comes to reviews, i.e. “judging others.”

Consider this classic from Dorothy Parker, reviewing a performance by Katharine Hepburn in a play a century ago (or so the prevailing wisdom goes):

“Her performance ran the gamut of emotions from A to B.”

Or this more recent salvo from Peter Bradshaw on the 2014 film Grace of Monaco:

"… a film so awe-inspiringly wooden that it is basically a fire risk."

Linguistic flexibility is a key in cases like this — a willingness to take existing things (a time-worn phrase, a metaphor for quality of performance), be they clichés or general cultural knowledge — and bring them to bear in storytelling, often turning them on their ear.

One of the finest examples I ever saw of this came from the astonishingly versatile writer Frank Bruni, whom I have been reading for years whether he’s writing about food, religion politics or theater. This came from his stint as the dining critic of The New York Times, in a piece 20 from years ago yesterday reviewing a pair of steakhouses called “Two Steakhouses, Two Visions.”

“Porter House amounts to a generically sophisticated upgrade of the kind of chain establishment found in lesser malls. It’s like an MBA program for beef eaters who did undergraduate work at Outback.“

I just can’t say enough about these two sentences. They are at once highbrow and egalitarian, praise and pillory, and they require just the right amount of cultural knowledge to appreciate. It reminds me of Barack Obama’s recent and oddly contentious comparison of the Trump White House to a Saddam Hussein-designed Cheesecake Factory.

From another critic this might sound like just look-at-me-and-my-prose writing. But in Bruni’s adept hands it becomes something more — evidently, given that I’ve remembered it for two decades.

But what’s most impressive about it is that it does the work. It’s not preening. It’s linking something you may not know with something you surely do know or have the cultural knowledge to understand. And then it slides in the stiletto of sarcasm just below the rib(eye).

Here’s the three-pronged action item to remember: People love analogies. People love analogies that they can understand — and that can make them feel smart and included. And people love analogies that use humor to make connections. The Bruni sentences play to all of this — and, I’d submit, make this kind of approach (call it “ trenchant pop culture analogy”) a useful tool in the writer’s box.

And now, John Lennon.

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