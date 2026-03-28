One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 28, 2026

I READ A science-fiction story once in which, it turned out, the entire purpose of humanity was to take pictures of everything — the land, the sky, each other. And when that was completed, humanity would have achieved its purpose — documenting its own story.

I thought of that notion when I came upon a spellbinding website called Queering the Map recently.

Aimed at the LGBTQ2IA+ community, Queering the Map uses location — and, by extension, the complex notion of “place” and the way people relate to it — to stamp human interaction and emotion upon the landscape in a deeply moving way. Here’s how the operators describe it:

The platform provides an interface to collaboratively record the cartography of queer life—from park benches to the middle of the ocean—in order to preserve our histories and unfolding realities, which continue to be invalidated, contested, and erased. From collective action to stories of coming out, encounters with violence to moments of rapturous love, Queering the Map functions as a living archive of queer life. Through mapping LGBTQ2IA+ experience in its intersectional permutations, the project works to generate affinities across difference and beyond borders — revealing the ways in which we are intimately connected.

It’s that last part that really got me looking more closely.

I’m always interested in how stories in their endless forms can connect otherwise disparate people — and, more than that, how stories can connect those people in the actual places where we live and work and love and die. Stories, to my mind, tend to mean more when they’re attached to a specific location. It makes things more real, more specific, more identifiable.

The Pittsburgh area of Queering the Map. Creative Commons /fair use.

Consider some of the encounters recorded in this cartographic global journal in the Pittsburgh area alone.

had my second kiss with my first girlfriend here. such a dumb place to have as “our spot” but it still holds such special memories.

My husband and I bought our first house together after our first year of marriage and more than eight years dating. Big milestone for these queers.

Came to terms with my gender identity and identified as nonbinary and bisexual, lost my only friends

this is where i see him every day. i want to know everything about him but i’m too scared to talk to him. i made moves though and gave him a pencil…!!! my face was bright red..

Each of these is mapped to a specific location. The individual entries are moving, smile-inducing, heartbreaking and illuminating on their own. But taken together, on the map, they create a geographic fabric of experience that tells the story of a state, a region, a city or even a single block.

Interestingly and perhaps unsurprisingly, the pins of experience thin out as you navigate away from cities and into rural areas. Some entire swaths of land have no pins at all that denote posts. When the pins do appear, they sometimes have a different feel to them, like this one 50 miles outside a major city:

Realized I wasn't wrong for loving who I want to love.

Or this one, pinned to a location at the remote northern edge of a state:

theres like, no gay people here. get out while you still can

I think my favorite was this lyrical expression, posted in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with only water for hundreds of miles:

i’d swim all this way if you asked me to

And those are only the United States and its environs. Look at how global this map of sentiments is — and look at some of the places where it thins out, likely because of both population density and prejudice.

There is something deeply uplifting in this emotional collage — both in how it attaches feelings to places and how it reveals events, attitudes, milestones that happened not in the abstract but in places you already know.

Most moving, I think, is the fact that people are adding their pins one by one, choosing — and in some cases likely daring — to express sentiments that have impacted their lives. And now they can impact ours, which seems the whole point of storytelling in the first place.

I’ll leave you with Mary Chapin Carpenter.

To Ponder:

What applications can you think of for a map when it comes to recording human emotion and experience in unusual ways?

Do you think that using a map, and locations, can help clarify or amplify a story? If so, how?

Why is place such an evocative lens through which to view things?