One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 23, 2026

BACK IN 1995, I attended the annual meeting of the Popular Culture Association in Philadelphia. My interest in writing about the building blocks of American culture was still nascent then; I knew I wanted to delve into a lot of things, but I still needed to bring them into focus.

This was in a large hotel, and there were panels in every ballroom and meeting room for four days. They included everything from television in the Vietnam War to the gender politics of Tupperware, from diner cooking to cocktail shakers, from the newly rejuvenated career of Tony Bennett to the themes of Herman Melville that had surfaced in Star Trek episodes.

And who populated these panels? Experts. Sources. People who could speak for stories I was interested in for months, if not years. All there, wandering the halls complete with nametags that featured their areas of expertise and — no small affair for a journalist — showed the spellings of their names.

Fill it up with sources. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

I suddenly felt like a hungry kid in a supermarket, trapped in the candy aisle with an empty basket. It was all there right in front of me, ready for the taking. I attended the panels and wandered around the lobbies and lunchrooms, introducing myself to people and chatting about whatever obscure but relevant topic fueled their inner fire.

I filed a news story on the convention, of course. But that wasn’t the main thing I got out of it. What it taught me was an obvious but, oddly, often-overlooked fact: For a writer, the places that bring people from your areas of interest together in one place are pivotal investments in your craft.

I thought of this notion again this year when I covered the U.N. General Assembly’s meeting of world leaders for the ninth year. Each year, leaders from more than 150 nations step to the podium to talk about their world and the world. Things of interest relevant to hundreds of topics and thousands of stories, all being served up to you by leaders to whom you wouldn’t normally have access.

This was more than a supermarket; it was an all-you-can-eat journalism buffet.

The world’s leaders, gathered to be quoted. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony/The Associated Press

I’ve had similar experiences in mixed zones at various Olympics, where athletes walk directly from their competitions into an area where they talk to reporters, one after another. And to a lesser extent, events that aren’t intended for such things can be just as useful; if you cover animals, for example, the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show isn’t just a place to cover the dogs; it’s a supermarket of dog aficionados and experts who can populate your stories.

Find these places. Do interviews. Get contact information for later. As we explored yesterday, the perfect source for a story can sometimes prove to be a white whale (coming back to Melville); upping your chances of having that source at hand when you need them is some of the foundational work of good storytelling.

The world is full of people with interesting things to say and interesting perspectives to share. Most of the time, we track them down. Sometimes, though, they come right to us. When that happens, point yourself in that direction and go.

And now, The Clash.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: