One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 24, 2026

I’M GENERALLY A Marvel guy. Always have been, ever since I was 6 and got my first copies of “Ghost Rider” and “The Incredible Hulk.” I reduced my DC consumption to only Batman titles years ago. But I had a lingering Superman comic that I sat down to read today on a sick day. And one page of it reminded me of the kinds of quiet storytelling moments that comic books can convey that no other medium can.

When an entire comic page is taken up by one scene like what I’m about to show you, it’s not quite what the industry calls a “splash page,” but it’s related. In this one, two men are sitting high above a city (note the Daily Planet building in the distance, signifying Metropolis) talking. If you’re watching carefully, you see that the boots of the man on the right — in the shadows — are subtly red. But odds are you won’t notice. It’s just two abstract pairs of boots having a random workday conversation.

Until, in the last panel, it isn’t.

©2023, DC Comics. Fair use with commentary.

I think it’s elegant. It’s elegant in the dialogue, and in how it gets to where it’s going. It’s elegant in the way the two men are rendered — abstract but not totally. Most of all, though, it’s elegant in its epistemology — how and when information is conveyed to the audience that points in toward the plot. (I haven’t put the artist’s name because it’s part of a compilation and it’s not identified.)

To many, comic books have always been lesser gods in the storytelling pantheon. Not to me. I’ve stuck with them all the way to age 57 not just because I’m an overgrown kid, but because of the ways they tell stories and the interplay between three crucial concepts: the visual, the verbal and the storyline itself. I’ll be writing more about that in a future edition of Storylines.

I particularly like when comic books that are usually full of dialogue go silent for several panels, forcing quiet onto the story in a way that even silent movies cannot. For a medium known for its action, there is a stillness that comics can convey that to me is like no other form of entertainment, not even photography.

Covers often do that. Consider this somewhat abstract one from The Amazing Spider-Man from 1967, drawn by the comics legend John Romita Sr. It manages to be both quiet and action-packed at the same time.

©1967, Marvel Comics. Fair use with commentary.

And this incredible and iconic cover by Frank Miller, Lynn Varley and Klaus Janson from Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (1986), which hints at so many of the storylines the book contains and set the tone for Batman stories for years to come:

©DC Comics, 1986. Fair use with commentary.

That one, too, manages to burst with energy and still feel quiet.

In movies made from comic books, the quiet moments are the exception rather than the rule. That makes sense for the medium: Most of them are very BIG. But the printed form has the luxury of the pause, the spaces in between, and my favorite comics storytelling uses that to its advantage.

I think in the end, the comic book — its medium, its shape, its aesthetic — has always encouraged experimentation from its earliest days. That produces imagery and storytelling that is unique and sometimes difficult to reproduce in live action, though certain movies — like Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989) and even parts of the otherwise average “Superman Returns” (2006) — pull it off adeptly. It’s a flexible medium, and I’ve always found it useful not just for entertainment but for storytelling inspiration.

And now, “The Adventures of Superman.”

To Ponder

When was the last time you read a comic book? If you’re looking for storytelling inspiration, go buy one and see what you can take away from it?

Do you agree with my assessment that comics can produce opportunities for unusual storytelling? Do you have any examples to share?

What storytelling have you seen in recent years (other than movie versions of comic books) that have used the comics aesthetic?

Batman, aka my first-born son, getting the newspaper in 2007: