Storylines

Storylines

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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
7h

I freely admit I am not a great writer but have gotten slightly better by trimming three ways. First, eliminate any paragraph that does not support the story line. Then any phrase of 2 to five words can be cut to just one word. Lastly edit for flow. Does it flow effortlessly from thought to thought is the desired progression? Writing is hard.

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1 reply by Ted Anthony
Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
5h

Thank you!

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1 reply by Ted Anthony
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