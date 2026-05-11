One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 11, 2026

STORYTELLERS SPEND CHUNKS of their lives trying to create stories — to build them up, to add to them, to fill them out. In truth, though, that’s only the top half of the story hourglass. The bottom, it turns out, is just as important.

I came across a quotation from the 20th-century English writer Henry Green that I really like. It’s a Captain Obvious kind of observation, but as I like to say about my oft-cited Three Stupid Questions, sometimes obvious can be anything but — and often it can be highly useful.

Here’s the quotation:

“The more you leave out, the more you highlight what you leave in.”

Well, duh. No shit. But also: Wow.

Just as a sculptor carves lasting art from what she cuts away, so, too, with storytelling.

Words. Photo from Gemini generated by the following instructions: “ Please create a photorealistic image of an hourglass with words instead of sand flowing through it.”

I think of two editors who were significant influences on my early career as a writer. The first, the wise and irascible Pete Mattiace, had what he called the 10% rule, which would drive me to tearing my (then-brown) hair out. It went like this: After you’ve cut your story and think it’s ready, cut another 10%. The story will be better for it. I hated that, but he was invariably right.

The second editor, Bruce DeSilva, whose birthday happens to be today, had this to say: Take your story and go through it and take everything good out. That way, what’s left will only be the great parts. Again: highly annoying. And again: He was right. It was a method of making sure that we took care to “kill our babies,” as the somewhat off-putting saying in journalism goes.

Bottom line, though: Just as we write not only be understood but not to be misunderstood, so, too, must we place great importance not only in what we put in but what we take out. That is carving, too. That kind of self-editing is an excavation project that reveals what we really want to say. Sometimes the most obvious things are worth saying again, because they’re also the most useful.

And now, Taylor Swift.

To Ponder

What is your relationship with cutting your work? How aggressive are you?

If you’re an editor, what are some ways you talk to writers about what they leave on the cutting-room floor? What has gotten you the best results?

Do you have a particular story that you’re proud of what you left out?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: