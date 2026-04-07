One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 7, 2026

“Strangely compelling, isn’t it? To step through there and lose oneself in another world.”

— Captain James T. Kirk, “The City on the Edge of Forever,” 1967

I SOMETIMES CATCH MYSELF gazing into old photographs for long seconds, even minutes on end. It feel pulled in, and the contents of the photo — the era, the people, the architecture — transport me. I lose track of time.

But it never occurred to me to actually methodically deconstruct an old photo, piece by piece, and create a story about the interpretation of its contents. Then I came across a post from the wonderful baseball Substack Beauty Of A Game.

In effect, what they did was take an image of souvenir stand in long-gone Ebbets Field, home to the Brooklyn Dodgers, and reverse-engineer it based on the visible items. In doing so, they created a virtual archaeological dig of a single frame of film.

I love the storytelling aesthetic. It reminds me a bit of the old bar video game “Photo Hunt,” where players had to find the difference between two nearly identical photos (which grew harder with each passing beer) — but with research added.

Here’s the Ebbets Field photo in question, which the Beauty of a Game found in the book Through a Blue Lens, a collection of photos from between 1937 and 1957 by longtime Dodgers team photographer Barney Stein:

Photo reproduced from Beauty of A Game Substack. Fair use asserted.

You can see all the opportunities for object-based storytelling. Check out the piece here and then we’ll talk just a bit more.

Most of all, I love where this leads. We get unlikely and wonderful observations like these:

“[W]e see a sign promoting ‘Follow the Dodgers’ by Gladys Goodding . Goodding was the organist for the Brooklyn Dodgers and often played the song in stadium.”

“As we move through the display case we see a few stacks of Dodgers caps featuring the famous white squatchee as well as a hat that may best be described as some type of beach hat. Unfortunately, I was unable to find any images of the “beach hat” nor any images that I could verify as retail hats from this period.”

“From my research, it appears that during this era pennant styles varied greatly in design and production styles and there was a lack of cohesive branding among teams as we know it today. I welcome any and all feedback from those who may be more familiar with pennant history and styles.”

Bottom line here, whether you’re a baseball fan like me or not: A photograph — any photograph — can serve as a launch point for exploration. Be it family history, sports history or anything at all, photos can serve as multiple gateways to exploring the past and squeezing stories from it that might not be found anywhere else. And what you don’t or can’t find? That can be part of the story too.

And now, Simon & Garfunkel.

To Ponder

Consider the most interesting photo in your family archives from the past. How might you go about a forensic-style analysis of what it can tell you?

What story forms might arise from parsing a single photo and trying to make sense of it?

If you make photos and write too, consider writing to your own photos of the past. What was your intent? What did you want to capture? What DID you capture? What does all that tell you?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: