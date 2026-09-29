Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Sept. 28, 2026

SOMETIME DEEP in Ronald Reagan’s second term, the clear-plastic rod on the Lucite toilet-paper dispenser in our downstairs bathroom cracked.

Those were pre-Amazon days, but my father — the downstairs of our split-level house was as much his realm as the upstairs was my mother’s — could very easily have driven his 1987 Plymouth Horizon up the street to the Value Fair and bought a brand-new replacement.

He did not. Instead, he went outside into the woods beyond the backyard — another realm he favored, for he was a nature lover — and secured a short tree branch. With an X-ACTO knife and sandpaper, he fashioned it into a replacement bar for the toilet-paper roll.

Now, four things you should know:

It worked perfectly. It stayed there for decades. I now live in that house. My father, like Reaganism, is long dead, but the stick remains, one room away from where I am typing tonight. I took the photograph of it, below, just a few days ago.

Let the good times roll. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Why am I telling you this? Because I am working on a memoir essay about it, what it said about him and his era, and the memories it summons from the recesses of my brain.

I’ve always liked object-based history. I want to challenge you to do something like this as well, because it’s a wonderful writing exercise. Things, I believe, have lives, and we can tap into them to tell stories about them, about the people around them and, in the end, about ourselves.

If you have a free hour and are looking for a little writing exercise, try this:

Locate something from the past — your past, the past of your loved ones, the past of your community — and put it on a table in front of you. Ponder it. Ask:

What does it look like? What does it feel like?

What does it make you think of? What does it make you feel?

What memories does it summon? Are they inchoate recollections, or do they lead you somewhere?

Write a short essay — even 150 words will do — about the object. Write it in whatever way you wish, in whatever style comes out. Don’t overthink it.

As with so many other things, we build many of our stories from fragments. They can come from anywhere. And if we can tell the story of something small, it not only can be enlightening but also can prepare our mental muscles for telling the story of something larger.

Objects are gateways, or they can be if you look at them through your own prism. Give it a try. Worst case, you’ll have a tiny piece about something that means something to you. The best outcome — and it’s more than possible — is that you’ll find a sliver of your writing voice that you didn’t realize was there.

And now, Electric Light Orchestra.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: