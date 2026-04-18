One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 18, 2026

THE STORY SONG has a rich history. Songs were used to spread stories across communities for many generations and stood in for journalism at times before the internet, TV, radio and even newspapers.

Today, story songs are hit and miss — both in their quality and their very existence. Narrative can be a hard thing to pull off in music, but there are still many that shine through.

We’ll skip the obvious ones that are iconic for their storytelling — 1970s staples like “Cat’s in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot, which we have explored previously at length. And we’ll skip one of my favorites, “American Pie” by Don McLean, an always incredible tale that, in the end, is probably less of a story song than a collection of compelling story fragments that grew out of a single seminal event.

My absolute favorite story song, which will surprise no one who knows me, is the older-than-you-think lament “House of the Rising Sun” (NOT written by the Animals), about which I wrote an entire book. It straddles that perfect line between the specific and the universal, which makes it a pliable and stretchable story that can have meaning for many.

What makes for good story songs? Sharp word choice. The tightest of writing. Control of time. Packing high stakes into a few lines. All things good storytellers strive for. That’s why it’s always good to look at music when you’re thinking about storytelling — and why I built this entire Storylines endeavor around name checks to songs and lyrics.

I fell into this story-song rabbit hole and thought I’d share a few of what I believe to be standouts of the genre — and why. I do, though, want to be clear: These come from my mind only. And though I try to be omnivorous, it’s still a white male Gen-X mind. So let’s be even more wide-beam: Please drop your favorite story songs in the comments so we can flesh out this perspective.

Without further ado, then, some story songs for your weekend — the famous, the obscure and perhaps the unexpected.

SCENES FROM AN ITALIAN RESTAURANT, Billy Joel

You either love Billy Joel or you hate him. I happen to be squarely in the former camp. So many of his songs are story songs — from “Piano Man” to “Keeping the Faith” to “Movin’ Out” to, yes, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” which tells the story of … the entire world across four decades. “Scenes,” though, is the granddaddy of all his ballads — a layered and cinematic series of three interlocking stories (it’s not 100% clear exactly how they interlink) that span from the early 1960s to the mid-1970s and track the life of one popular high-school couple and became of them. Whatever you think of the song, it’s great storytelling and a great character study.

Memorable Lyric:

Well, they got an apartment

with deep pile carpet

and a couple of paintings from Sears.

A big waterbed

that they bought with the bread

they had saved for a couple of years.

They started to fight

when the money got tight,

and they just didn't count on the tears.

PARADISE BY THE DASHBOARD LIGHT, Meat Loaf, 1978

Written for Mr. Loaf by Jim Steinman, this is an epic (and very cheesy!) tale of youth, possibility and — most centrally — two 1970s teens trying to get some. Moment by moment, it’s like a buildup until it flames out and ends very badly. That enough makes it an iconic story song. But then there’s Phil Rizzuto. The Yankees Hall of Famer and longtime broadcaster uses the teenage metaphors for sex — first base, second base, etc. — to “call” a “play” for the two teenagers at the heart of the song. That interlude, in the middle of the song, is creative storytelling at its best.

Memorable Lyric (spoken word, with Rizzuto taking over from Loaf):

OK, here we go, we got a real pressure cooker going here. Two down, nobody on, no score, bottom of the ninth. There's the windup, and there it is — a line shot up the middle, Look at him go. This boy can really fly! He's rounding first and really turning it on now. He's not letting up at all, he's gonna try for second; the ball is bobbled out in center, and here comes the throw, and what a throw! He's gonna slide in head first, here he comes, he's out! No, wait, safe — safe at second base. This kid really makes things happen out there. Batter steps up to the plate, here's the pitch. He's going, and what a jump he's got. He's trying for third, here's the throw, it's in the dirt-safe at third! Holy cow, stolen base! He's taking a pretty big lead out there, almost daring him to try and pick him off. The pitcher glances over, winds up, and it's bunted, bunted down the third base line, the suicide squeeze is on! Here he comes, squeeze play, it's gonna be close. Holy cow, I think he's gonna make it!

HIGHWAY PATROLMAN, Bruce Springsteen

From Springsteen’s iconic unplugged album Nebraska (his best, in my opinion) comes “Highway Patrolman,” a low-key, slightly claustrophobic story about two small-town brothers — one a cop, one a ne’er-do-well — who choose very different lives across the years until their paths cross in one final, harrowing interlude. Tinged with sadness and almost has a “Fargo”-like feel to its storytelling.

Memorable Lyric:

Well, the night was like any other.

I got a call 'bout quarter to nine.

There was trouble in a roadhouse

out on the Michigan line.

There was a kid lyin' on the floor lookin' bad

bleedin' hard from his head.

There was a girl cryin' at a table;

and it was Frank, they said.

DANNY, DAKOTA AND THE WISHING WELL, A Silent Film, 2012

The underrated English alt-rock band A Silent Film outdid itself with this lovely song about lovers who met while young, chose very different (and bumpy) paths and somehow found their way back to each other. Elegiac and full of regrets, with a narrative thread that crosses the years gently.

Memorable Lyric:

Dakota spent the summer

chasing boys and smoking cigarettes.

Her first tattoo was a violet

on the back of her neck.

Dakota left school

when she moved down south;

she never knew why Danny

wouldn't open his mouth.

And so she ran away from the wishing well.

FAST CAR, Tracy Chapman, 1988

One of the best story songs to come out of the 1980s, this is the tale of a woman who keeps putting her faith in the same man, who keeps disappointing her until she can’t take it anymore. A meditation not only on love but on class, upbringing, poverty and lost hope — and comes with a pretty devastating conclusion supported by perfect guitar music that goes from gentle to aggressive to gentle again — showing that the music itself can be part of the story.

Memorable Lyric:

You got a fast car.

I got a job that pays all our bills.

You stay out drinking late at the bar —

see more of your friends

than you do your kids.

I'd always hoped for better.

Thought maybe together

you and me'd find it.

LOVE AT THE FIVE AND DIME, Nanci Griffith, 1986

Sometimes love — even bumpy, imperfect love — endures. Nanci Griffith’s song, popularized even more by Kathy Mattea, starts in a dime store and follows a couple through the years, through heartache and reconciliation and the ruthlessness of continuity. They keep their love alive despite the potholes, but the potholes the meat of the story. This song was used by my mentor and former boss Bruce DeSilva throughout the 1990s and 2000s to teach narrative storytelling.

Memorable Lyric:

Eddie traveled with the barroom bands

'til arthritis took his hands.

Now he sells insurance on the side.

Rita's got a house to keep,

dimestore novels and a love so sweet.

They dance to the radio late at night.

STAN, Eminem, 2000

An epic poem, really, about a fan who gets more and more aggressive and the artist — Eminem — who is on the receiving end of the vitriol. Dark and menacing yet also surprisingly tender, this has all the makings of an excellent short story or even novel. Also gave rise to the term “stan” as an enthusiastic — sometimes overenthusiastic — fan. Remember, the word “fan” came originally from the word “fanatic.”

Memorable Lyric:

I even got a tattoo

with your name across the chest.

Sometimes I even cut myself

to see how much it bleeds.

It’s like adrenaline, the pain

is such a sudden rush for me.

See, everything you say is real,

and I respect you ‘cause you tell it.

My girlfriend’s jealous

‘cause I talk about you 24/7.

VERDI CRIES, 10,000 Maniacs, 1987

Natalie Merchant, no slouch at music and narrative across her years of work, is at her storytelling best with this ethereal childhood memory of an introverted girl vacationing at the seashore long ago and staying near “the man in 119” who plays Verdi’s “Aida” every morning. Full of tiny details and gentleness set to piano and strings that evokes exactly what it is intended to — a moment in time that meant something to a long-ago girl and still means something to the woman she became.

Memorable Lyric:

He will not touch their pastry,

but every day they bring him more.

Gold from the breakfast tray. I

steal them all away

and then go and eat them on the shore.

ORIGINAL STACK O’LEE BLUES, Long “Cleve” Reed and Papa Harvey Hull, 1927

This happens to be my favorite (and, I think, the most obscure) version of a ballad that has been done by storytellers from Mississippi John Hurt to Nick Cave to the Grateful Dead. Loosely based on something that actually happened (like so many American folk songs), it tells of a man (Billy Lyons, Billy Lyon and Billy DeLyon, variously) shot to death by another man (Stagger Lee, Stack Lee, Stack O’Lee and Stackolee, variously) over a Stetson hat. Read more about the legend and how it spread in a great book by Cecil Brown called Stagolee Shot Billy.

Memorable Lyric:

Stag Lee was a bully.

He bullied all his life.

He bullied through Chicago town

with a 10-cent pocket knife.



LILY, ROSEMARY AND THE JACK OF HEARTS, Bob Dylan, 1975

It’s somewhen in the late 19th century. “Deadwood”-like characters are gathered in a small, presumably frontier town. And nefarious things are afoot on multiple levels. On what’s arguably his greatest album, Blood on the Tracks, Bob Dylan tells one of the greatest stories of his career, drawing from the American folk tradition and old Western movies for this epic tale on a tiny canvas.

Memorable lyric:

No one knew the circumstance,

but they say that it happened pretty quick.

The door to the dressing room burst open

and a cold revolver clicked.

And Big Jim was standin' there —

you couldn't say surprised —

Rosemary right beside him,

steady in her eyes.

She was with Big Jim,

but she was leanin' to the Jack of Hearts.

JOHNNY 99, Bruce Springsteen, 1982

Yes, two songs from the same Springsteen album. It is deserving. His name was Ralph, but he lost his job when “they closed down the auto plant in Mahwah late that month.” He “got a gun, shot a night clerk, now they call him Johnny 99.” Chock full of specifics (“mixin’ Tanqueray and wine” is my favorite) and a story that moves forward at breakneck speed, this is storytelling so vivid you sometimes feel like you’re right there, particularly in this …

Memorable Lyric:

Down in the part of town

where when you hit a red light you don't stop,

Johnny's wavin' his gun around

and threatenin' to blow his top,

when an off-duty cop

snuck up on him from behind.

Out in front of the Club Tip Top,

they slapped the cuffs on Johnny 99.

Dammit. I did 11. Well, I’m leaving the extra one now that it’s done.

And now, Madonna (not quite a story song).

To Ponder

What story songs are the most memorable to you? What makes them effective?

What can writers or photographers or filmmakers learn from story songs?

Have you ever written a story that you think could be a song?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: