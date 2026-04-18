Storylines

Storylines

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Barbara at Projectkin's avatar
Barbara at Projectkin
9h

Oh my, Ted. You got me... right here. 🥹 Beautiful piece. Yes, like true stories shared with loved ones, each is a brilliant document of a moment.

I often find myself referring to ballads, film, poetry, and quilts to remind people of the many forms of storytelling we already knew... long before all this tech jammed the keyboard. You've sent me to go find a contribution. How about this one: Suzanne Vega, Tom's Diner: https://youtu.be/mto47BMT3yA?si=RkY0civ5GCt36-KS The many versions is a reminder of how powerful the story is. Bravo, my friend.

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