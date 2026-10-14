One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 14, 2026

YESTERDAY I RAISED the question: How much storytelling is too much? Today I want to pivot to the opposite end of that spectrum and reflect a bit on the art of finding, well, all the storytelling that you can find.

One of my favorite books across the years is The Great American Bus Ride: An Intrepid Woman’s Cross-Country Adventure, by a wonderful writer named Irma Kurtz. While its subject is obvious from the title, it gets into all sorts of excellently existential ideas about looking around, being present and noticing stuff.

Irma Kurtz

My favorite quote from it, which I have had tacked on a nearby virtual wall for many years, goes like this:

“Our world is big, our time is short. We who want to see a lot must deduce useful truths from every shred of evidence we come across, no matter how small.”

Anyone who has been reading this space at all this year knows that would resonate with me. The notion that the smallest things can tell the most sprawling stories is a cornerstone of good storytelling, I think. Sometimes it’s taken too far, to varying degrees of effectiveness …

In fairness, I loved this and it was wonderfully done.

… but generally, excavating through the weeds, the muck and the city dumps of the world’s information produces compelling results.

Why is that? Because sometimes the best stuff sits there quietly right before our eyes, masquerading as irrelevance.

For so long, we paid attention to only the loud things when chronicling history. But the rise of things like microhistory have shown us the great benefits of looking at vast things through tiny lenses. (I’m always citing this particular Substack, but if you’re interested in these issues, please check out The Art of Noticing by Rob Walker. It’s so good.)

At any rate: This quote reminds me of how important it is to think small when you’re thinking big. Therein good stories lie.

And now, Bush.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: