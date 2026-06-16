Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

THE OTHER DAY, I unearthed a sheaf of old papers. My house, it seems, has myriad sheaves of old papers ripe for unearthing — a problem I’ve been clawing at for years.

Contained in this sheaf was a bunch of notes I’d taken from writing workshops I taught years ago. On a few of the pages I had written down questions that apparently had been asked by participants. So I decided that would be the subject of today’s Storylines. (Full disclosure: Because I am running behind in stuff I want to do, I was — as journalists do — also looking for a quick and useful thing to file.)

Because questions and answers are sometimes difficult to illustrate, I decided I’d intersperse them with some interesting photos I’ve taken over the years. So look for absolutely no relationship between the Q&A and the photos contained herein.

Pittsburgh, PA. Photo ©2012, Ted Anthony.

When I’m starting a story, do I have to write my lede first?

Short answer: Not always. Longer answer: That’s more complex.

I’ve seen many examples as an editor where parts of a story are written before the lede emerges. This is often when someone is filing what’s called “b-matter,” pulling together background before an event actually happens. As an editor, I encourage that (and sometimes it’s imperative). It’s perfectly reasonable and workable, and it can get you into a frame of mind for the story — and be a life-saver on deadline.

As a writer, I actually almost had half my advance withheld when I was writing a book because the advance was contingent on turning in “half the manuscript,” but they never said which half. That was embarrassing, but it spoke to my thought process: A story is sometimes like a jigsaw puzzle, and you don’t always put together the pieces in order from left to right and top to bottom.

But. And there’s a big but.

The lede, or at least the nut graf, is absolutely central to the coherence of the story. It’s the story’s reason for being. You can’t tell any story unless you have some sense of what it’s really about and where it might be going. Writing out of order can get in the way of that. You might write a lot of words and then realize they don’t actually belong in the story you’re trying to tell.

So there’s a certain point in the story where even if you’ve written a bit of it — say, a nice scene or the results of an interview — and then you have to say: I have to have an organizing principle for this piece. That’s when you want to turn to your lede or nut graf.

Other thoughts:

I’ve had many instances in my stories where I write the nut graf as the placeholder for a lede and then write the rest of the story. At the end of the process, two outcomes are possible: Either the nut graf IS the lede, or it’s time to consider some kind of material to go above the nutgraf and BECOME the lede.

But the short answer is: Get it down on paper (or “paper”). Don’t stand on ceremony or you might lose some of your best ideas or snippets of writing.

Don’t get married to your lede, even if you do write it first. The rest of the writing process may lead you in another direction, to a place where the lede you initially wrote no longer works. Be open to that.

Beijing, China. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

How much of my story should be quotes?

Like so much else, this depends on the story form. In a quote box, for example, quotes obviously dominate. Or maybe you’re using quotes as the spine of the story and annotating each with context.

But for a “standard” piece of narrative writing, I always gravitate toward fewer rather than more quotes. Quotes that land strongly — that offer insight or summarize or amplify — are often best. Conversely, a long, drawn-out quote like this one slams the brakes on for readers, and good luck getting them back.

“We decided that a 6.2% increase in the overall operating budget would be appropriate for the community’s needs in the upcoming budget year, and after workshopping several versions in our budget committee, we hammered out agreement in meticulous detail and we chose this budget because it was best for Pullman Township at this particular moment in our history,” said William J. Dreyer, the council’s chairperson.

How could you possibly read on? (I made this up for maximum potential irritation.)

What could be used here? Imagine if you set up much of the information by paraphrasing and, well, translating it into English and then used this part of the quote:

“We chose this budget because it was best for Pullman Township at this particular moment in our history,” said William Dreyer, the council’s chairperson.

Better, right? The quote is interesting and succinct and amplifies the information rather than simply delivering it in arcane terminology.

An easy question to ask yourself: Are YOU bored by the quote? If so, others will be, too.

There’s an exception that I see to this principle (isn’t there always?). If the event is momentous enough or the wording itself is important enough, you may want to use the quote anyway. A couple fictitious examples:

“As of 2:03 a.m. this morning, the United States launched an attack with missiles and drones to robustly protect its varied interests in the region,” the president told reporters at dawn.

Or:

“I plead not guilty and object to these proceedings,” said the defendant, barely audible.

In those cases, the quote doesn’t light the world on fire, but it’s worth documenting because of the historical value or because of the direct relevance to the story and its characters.

Lexington, NY. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

Do I have to end the story with a quote?

Absolutely not. If a quote sums it up perfectly, use the quote. If not, consider the possibility of writing your own ending. But you don’t need to gravitate to ending with a kicker quote unless the quote is there to, well, actually kick you.

Here’s one of my all-time favorite examples, by longtime AP journalist Tim Sullivan. In 2014, he wrote about a single apartment building in Myanmar’s biggest city that seemed to contain the country’s entire recent history within its walls. After showing how and why and quoting multiple people, he chose to end the story like this.

So much more effective than almost any quote might have offered.

Astoria, NY. Photo ©2023, Ted Anthony.

How do I avoid jargon and ‘journalese’?

There are two easy and quick ways to achieve this:

Know what you’re writing about. One of the most comment reasons for jargon is because the writer is using the words of the people being covered because of a lack of understanding of the material. If you know what you’re talking about, you can more effectively be the reader’s representative and translator rather than a conduit for arcana.

Read it aloud. Old trick I learned from Dick Lawyer, an early teacher of mine who was a broadcast editor. If you feel what you’re reading is ponderous, a reader will as well. Now, with almost all of us having a digital recorder in our pockets on our smartphones, read it aloud and then listen to yourself reading it. You can be your own jargon police.

And now, One Direction.

To Ponder

This whole post was about pondering. Perhaps we’ve pondered enough for the moment.

BUT … do you have questions you want answered about writing or storytelling? Do you want to take issue with what I said above? Either way, please chime in.

Thanks for reading Storylines! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: