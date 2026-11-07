One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 7, 2026

THIS SPACE IS no stranger to examining close-ups and vantage points, from a Beijing noodle shop to the neon of Wildwood, NJ, to a camera that’s also a microscope. Today, I want to take that one half-step further.

I stayed last night in an appealing little independent motel in the south-central Pennsylvania town of Bedford. At $83 a night, it’s my go-to when I pass through between Washington and Pittsburgh. I love it for not only its mid-20th-century charm and its location smack in the middle of town but also because it possesses that trait that I appreciate most in roadside lodging: You open the door, and you’re immediately standing outside and right by your car. I also appreciate that it manages to both be pleasingly clean yet show signs of what some people might call decrepitude but I consider to be a pleasing patina.

The rooms have been painted over uncounted times and feel heavily and repeatedly used — unlike, say, an utterly immaculate and updated (and generic) Hampton Inn or Sleep Inn, where sometimes you feel as if you’re the first person to ever stay in the room.

Television AND air conditioning! Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Up at 2:30 a.m., unable to sleep after an activity-filled two weeks on the road for work, I began wandering the room. I started noticing little details. And as I pulled each out to examine mentally and observationally, I realized two things:

What makes me love these aging motels is not just the overall feel but the tiny fragments of detail that say, stories have happened here and time has passed here.

Looking at those details and thinking about each one individually helps me understand my affinity to such places.

I think this can be done with almost anything, and it’s a good technique and good writing exercise, too. So when I woke up in the morning, before I departed, I decided I wanted to photograph the tiniest features of the room using aggressive crops, sometimes-distorted vantage points and extreme close-ups. These photos won’t win any awards, but looking at them individually and thinking about the whole opens a different world of thinking about the room around me.

I’d love to turn you on. This and all photos below ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I grant you that some of you may not WANT to gaze up close at myriad slivers of an aging motel room. To that I respond twofold:

First, it doesn’t have to be a motel room. You can try this with anything that intrigues you and that you want to understand kind of in reverse (to me, it’s a bit like the subtle difference between the words “comprises” and “is composed of”).

Second, I don’t care. Here are my photos. Make of them what you will.

And now, The White Stripes.

To Ponder

Taken together, what do the photos above have to say?

How does examining something through the prism of its individual parts offer different insight from examining it as a whole?

In what ways could an approach like this be deployed in storytelling — be it visual or writing?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: