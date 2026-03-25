One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 25, 2026

MANY WRITERS, particularly newer ones, decide that to make a point and make it clearly, short sentences and paragraphs are the way to go.

Always.

No matter what.

Regardless of the subject matter.

Doesn’t work in every instance.

I’m here to tell you more.

And offer a bit of a counterpoint.

OK, I’ll stop now. But I want to pause briefly today because, in the past 24 hours, I have come upon a fusillade of staccato-saturated pieces of writing. It’s a kind of writing I used to adore before the writers’ voice I now inhabit had fully emerged.

Here are a couple examples, which I am citing anonymously because it’s kinder that way. Both quite decent essays, undermined a bit by excess (and false) staccato.

Here’s another example from my own distant writing past (full disclosure: compiled from memory, since I can’t find the original). I cringe today when I read it.

If you’re a freshman, I want to share a nugget with you. There’s something you might need to know about being a Penn State student. I didn’t learn it for a long time. Too long. Now I have. And I’m better off for it.

No actual content, only throat-clearing. I am already bored, and I suspect most readers would be as well. The point of my long-ago screed has been pushed down so far by one-sentence paragraphs that I feel like I’m laboring through a surfeit of thoughts when, in fact, there aren’t a lot of words in the way — only paragraphs taking up space. And they could have been one paragraph, maximum two.

These musings are not for clarinet, but I wanted to use an interesting graphic with the word “staccato” in it.

Now, I know one rationale for this, and it’s legit (to a point). We are increasingly reading things on mobile devices, and walls of text tend to work against engagement times. So people make things easier to digest. Cut your steak small so you don’t choke on the pieces, as it were.

But this only goes so far. Eventually, to my mind, we are decompiling paragraphs into single sentences in ways that actually countermand rather than encourage comprehension.

When does staccato work? My take is that it works best in three contexts (these will include both paragraphs and sentences):

Speeding up time. Short sentences tend to make us feel that things are moving faster. Use them intentionally when you want to do that. Good example: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” Look how he takes us from the early 1960s to 1984 in 21 sentences containing only 44 words:

Birth control. Ho Chi Minh. Richard Nixon back again. Moon shot. Woodstock. Watergate. Punk rock. Begin. Reagan. Palestine. Terror on the airline. Ayatollah’s in Iran. Russians in Afghanistan. Wheel of Fortune. Sally Ride. Heavy-metal suicide. Foreign debts. Homeless vets. AIDS. Crack. Bernie Goetz.

Varying sentence structure. After a series of complex or multipronged thoughts, a short sentence or two or three can serve as a small reset within the copy — a palate-cleanser, almost. Here’s one I made up to illustrate my point:

I’m not gonna sit here and tell you how to write — not exactly. That would be the height of arrogance. What I can do, though, is offer some thoughts about rhythm in writing that may provide some insight for your own work. Or possibly not. I don’t know. We’ll see.

That varied sentence structure can also just keep the writing from becoming boring by preventing all sentences from having the same general rhythm.

Dramatic effect. Not staged drama, like those one-sentence paragraphs above. But a long sentence (or series of them) followed by a short one can be very effective in changing rhythm and encouraging a reader to stop and notice something’s significance.

Yet it’s not merely that these are the fellow citizens who led Americans through the Kosovo war, through the aftermath of 9/11 and the Iraq War, through the rise of the internet and economic calamities, climate change and pandemic. It’s not that, adore them or despise them, they rose to lead the nation and did consequential things — positive and negative — in Americans’ name. It’s the precise opposite, actually.

In that instance, a bunch of complex thoughts and a long comma phrase are capped with a moment for the reader to breathe and signal a pivot to a new thought.

Bottom line: When you decide to venture into the world of rapid-fire sentences or paragraphs, ask yourself the same question you would about any other technique: Is this the right place for this? Does it add to the storytelling? Is it ponderous?

In the meantime:

I hope this was useful.

Or at least thought-provoking.

Thanks for reading.

And now, The Eagles.

To Ponder

Look at something you’ve written. Where did you break the paragraphs? Could the thoughts have been expressed better if you had broken them differently?

Read the writing out loud, building in how you think the staccato sentences or paragraphs would sound. If they don’t sound natural coming out of your mouth, they probably won’t on paper, either.

Read poetry, which makes great use of the notion of staccato. What do you see in your favorite poems — and what insight might you harvest from them?