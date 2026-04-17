One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 17, 2026

THEY ALWAYS TOLD US when I was a young reporter: “Remember — you’re not the story.” And I agree with that in many instances, maybe even most.

But more than ever, in a world where people don’t trust journalists and want them to “show their cards,” we are finding that understanding the nuts and bolts of what a reporter does can help engender trust.

It also helps in a number of other ways.

It draws out things that the reporter might not have chosen to include in the story.

It lets audiences hear reporters in their own voices, which humanizes the proceedings — no small affair in the dawning age of AI.

It conveys the feeling of a bonus — DVD extras, if you will.

TV and radio have done this since almost the beginning. Correspondent “standups” are staples in television journalism, and the line between “the story” and “the reporter” has always been blurrier there. But in print — sorry, “text” — journalism, the anonymous-narrator ethos has been around since at least the 19th century in one way or another. The notion that “omniscient, impersonal voice = objectivity” is rooted deep in the trade, and for good reason.

When I oversaw a unit two decades ago that, as part of its offerings, did quick interviews with reporters in the middle of stories to get insight from them, there was a hue and cry about the whole “it’s not about us” thing. But as we did more of them, and the questioners got better at eliciting their expert colleagues’ analyses, the objections waned. Why? I’m still not sure. I think it was because a) the information coming out in those pieces was unique and compelling, and b) the self-indulgence factor was pretty low.

Today, in the Buzzfeed-style, post-Tumblr era of information, the notions of voice and distinctiveness and explanatory material are commonplace. So why not — again, in the right circumstances — understand all that we can about a story from multiple angles? That includes insights directly from the reporters that allow them to synthesize their information and allow their on-the-ground feel to come across explicitly.

I thought of this today because I’m speaking to a class taught by my colleague Del Quentin Wilber, who not too long ago did a piece in which he interviewed a reporter he was editing about a story she’d done. The story itself got lots of readers. The interview with the reporter got even more. It showed, told and demonstrated things about how the story came together — those DVD extras that help punch through the static and reinforce credibility.

So consider this as one tool in the kit — not always, maybe even not frequently, but there for the using when the time is right.

And now, Bonnie Raitt.

To Ponder

What are the benefits of bringing journalists’ voices out directly into the marketplace of ideas? What might be the detriments?

What stories have you been a part of that might have benefited from a “sidebar” hearing from the reporter?

Do you think this approach is untoward? If so, why? Drop your comments below.

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