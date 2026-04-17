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Cedar Attanasio's avatar
Cedar Attanasio
13h

Thanks for articulating a precise framework for approaching this kind of meta- work.

I'd only add that AI such as Claude are already taking advantage of this by "transparently" articulating their search / compilation process.

While not unique to human writers I agree that we do need more of it.

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