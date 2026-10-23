One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 22, 2026

THE STORY ASSIGNMENT was straightforward but challenging: After a teenager was shot while knocking on a man’s front door, explore the notion of the front door itself as an American threshold — a border between the inner sanctum of home and the wider world.

These are the story assignments that have always been my favorites — the abstract notions behind physical things and specific events. In short, the unspoken ideas that guide our world. Stories you can sink your teeth into and take in your own direction.

But what expert voices to populate it with? The first thing I did was call an outfit I’d been working with for years that contracts with colleges and universities to, among other services, match professors doing interesting things with journalists writing about interesting things. Earned media on a quote-by-quote level.

And wouldn’t you know it, within a couple hours I had the name of Nicole Rudolph at Adelphi University, who actually taught a class called — wait for it — “Domestic Politics: The Public Life of the Private Sphere.” She was perfect for the story.

I didn’t have anything to illustrate this piece, so here’s a picture I took of rural Centre County, PA, in the fall. Photo ©2021, Ted Anthony.

I love when this happens. But it requires perseverance — and, often, help. It’s easy to quote the same talking heads over and over in your stories, and some of them deserve that platform. But often, in going for the easy source, we neglect some things.

I’ve been thinking lately about my longtime obsession with finding the perfect sources for stories (I wrote about that here a few months ago), and I’ve come to a few conclusions. I realize I’m also influenced by being the son of academics and understanding that the academy, while it has its challenges, is still a superior place to find ideas of whom to quote.

Use sources from many places. Be omnivorous. Just because you’ve been using that one ideal voice for your stories for a long time doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dig deeper. Don’t only gravitate toward the Harvards and the Notre Dames and the UCLAs. There are hundreds of small colleges with people doing interesting research that may fit your story perfectly.

Don’t be afraid to move on if the source doesn’t work. We’ve all seen people quoted whose remarks didn’t quite fit the situation at hand. The more rigorous you are, the more your story can sing. Yes, sources are giving us their time, though they also benefit. But sometimes the source isn’t right for a story and shouldn’t be shoehorned in.

Ask the source how comfortable they are with the discussion. Sometimes you can intuit when people are venturing outside of their realm of expertise. Sometimes you can’t. To get a sense of how reliable they are as an expert, give them a chance to self-assess. I’ve always appreciated sources – and they’re rare – who will say, “I’m not really qualified to speak to this topic.”

Know when to interrupt and when to shut up. Use of this skill varies from source to source. Some sources work best in a lively conversation that goes back and forth, and some are better at monologuing. Suss that out at the beginning and adjust your interview technique accordingly. (Of course, if you’re doing a video interview or working with a video colleague, the rules of non-interruption will be different.)

And now, Bonnie Raitt.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: