Just Sit Right Back and You'll Hear a Tale
The United States grapples with its history and its story.
Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).
July 7, 2026
THE INDEPENDENCE DAY edition of this Substack dealt with America as a nation of stories that, because of that fact, evolved unlike any other country in history. I wrote about this more formally, and in more depth, for my news organization yesterday and I’d like to spend today’s space sharing it with you.
I hope you enjoy it. Check it out here.
I know many of the folks who follow Storylines are storytellers themselves in various capacities. I’d love to hear what you think of my thesis and the direction that I take this piece.
And now, the theme from “Gilligan’s Island.”
To Ponder
Do you buy the notion that America is the only nation built entirely upon stories?
How does that help the country? How has it impeded it?
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:
Every nation, every corporation and yes even many families have their origin story. There is a whole sub genre of corporate origin stories. My favorite is the one for Procter and Gamble.
But the main story of America is its obvious exceptionalism. Of the four major revolutions (French, Russia, China and America) only the United States resulted in a Republic that seeks to constrain the power of government. The others merely transferred central power from one set of rulers to another.