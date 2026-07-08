Storylines

Storylines

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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
4h

Every nation, every corporation and yes even many families have their origin story. There is a whole sub genre of corporate origin stories. My favorite is the one for Procter and Gamble.

But the main story of America is its obvious exceptionalism. Of the four major revolutions (French, Russia, China and America) only the United States resulted in a Republic that seeks to constrain the power of government. The others merely transferred central power from one set of rulers to another.

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