Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 7, 2026

THE INDEPENDENCE DAY edition of this Substack dealt with America as a nation of stories that, because of that fact, evolved unlike any other country in history. I wrote about this more formally, and in more depth, for my news organization yesterday and I’d like to spend today’s space sharing it with you.

I hope you enjoy it. Check it out here.

I know many of the folks who follow Storylines are storytellers themselves in various capacities. I’d love to hear what you think of my thesis and the direction that I take this piece.

And now, the theme from “Gilligan’s Island.”

To Ponder

Do you buy the notion that America is the only nation built entirely upon stories?

How does that help the country? How has it impeded it?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: