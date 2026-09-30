Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Sept. 29, 2026

TODAY, RATHER THAN talking about stories, I’d like to tell you one in the service of thinking about an important but sometimes overlooked element of storytelling — continuity.

When I was little, my father told me about one day when he was little. One spring afternoon, at a parade on Decoration Day — what Memorial Day used to be called — the 7-year-old-or-so version of him remembered seeing all the veterans walk by. What struck him most, remembering it years later, were the Civil War veterans, still alive as the 1920s waned. To him, they seemed ancient. And really, they were.

This memory stuck with me, too. And years later, when I had become obsessed with family history and continuity, a poem came out.

I share it here in the spirit of encouraging you, as storytellers, to think about not only the past and not only the present, but how one becomes the other in ways that are sometimes unnoticeable but can be powerful if we use our story powers to evoke them.

There is yesterday. There is today. There is tomorrow. And then there are the connecting filaments among them. Some of the best stories ride back and forth on those filaments. Finding them and drawing them out can be deeply rewarding.

Civil War veterans from both sides shake hands at Gettysburg, 1913. Image from public domain.

Decoration Day, 1929

Stooped white men with long white beards

and medals three generations old

shuffled through a gantlet of flags and gentle applause

on a spring day in 1929

when the boy my father used to be,

not yet big enough for long pants,

stood on a Cleveland sidewalk. Before his eyes —

(after the middle-aged veterans

of Hearst’s war strode by,

after the proud collective strut

of the over-there boys,

still in their prime,

minus the occasional limb or eye)

— the Johnnys who marched home

marched by again.

It was rote by then, so many years later.

Each slower on octogenarian legs,

each soldier-boy proud

in his blue, baggy relic of belly-fire days,

musty epaulets arranged just so.

“I remember that parade distinctly,”

my father says.

When I was little, he had a joke.

He’d extend his palm and say,

“This is the hand

that shook the hand

that shook the hand

that shook the hand

that shook the hand

that shook the hand

of George Washington.”

Today, in long pants,

it is he who is stooped and bearded white,

though his nearsighted eyes saw no battles.

One day, after he is gone, I will tell my children

that I am the man

whose father was the man

who saw the men

who fought Lincoln’s war.

–Allison Park, PA, 12-22-1998

Edward Mason Anthony Jr., not yet big enough for long pants. Cleveland, Ohio, c. 1929.

And now, Carrie Newcomer.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: