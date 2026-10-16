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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
Oct 16

I think you've hit the bullseye of what makes writing fresh. It's the use of unexpected words or phrases that convey a familiar meaning in an unfamiliar way.

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1 reply by Ted Anthony
Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Oct 16

I just looked up some Twonks stuffs online and absolutely love them 😂😂Thanks for sharing.

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