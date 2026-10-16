One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 15, 2026

I LOVE FREE ASSOCIATION. If you can get yourself into a free-association state of mind now and then, I’ve found, the synapses get more nimble and better ideas can emerge.

There’s a delightful online cartoon called Twonks, by Steve Nelson, which I also really love for many reasons — including its proclivity for having attitude and its simply drawn characters that seem nevertheless burst with personality. But what I love most about it is its ability to take two completely different ideas — ideas that have probably reminded us of each other — and blend them through straightforward visuals in a tiny, one-panel story. Here’s an example:

So what do we have here? A beekeeper and a fencer, each in familiar outfits. Very different activities, but with garb reminiscent of one another. So, the free-associative thinker goes, why not put them in the same panel? The result, the cartoon above, smacks of absurdism and stretched reality. It’s effective without saying a word. (Though the humor is mostly in the juxtaposition, don’t underestimate the drawing. The dry stoicism of the beekeeper — even without a visible face — carries the joke.)

Here’s a very different Twonks panel that’s cut from the same creative paper.

See why? Just as the mask and white suit were supposed to say both “beekeeper” and “fencer,” in this one the skewer says, at the same time, both “shish kebab” and “foosball.” This cartoon has an additional layer, too: The middle foosball player is looking somewhat uneasily at the beef (an amazing artistic feat, given the lack of eyebrows, nose or mouth), and you can see the existential crisis gestating: Wait — I think I’m really on a skewer, too. What does this mean? Will there be open flames licking below me shortly?

The storytelling principle that unites these two cartoons is the notion of familiar items that might be one thing, might be another. And in storytelling, where every fragment you use can present in many different ways, being able to see anodyne items as flexible and multiple is a way to connect ideas and make journalism, fiction or even cartoons.

And now, John Mellencamp.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: