Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 25, 2026

JUST A QUICK interlude tonight is all I have the energy for. I’ve been thinking about this quote since I came across it in my journal from several years ago, when I heard it uttered live on a radio show.

Let me show it to you and then I’ll explain — and ponder how it might pertain to storytelling, and to memoir-writing in particular.

Here’s the quote, from British musician Robyn Hitchcock, who calls himself “a rock-and-roll surrealist”:

“We’re like a series of nested Russian dolls. We contain previous versions of ourselves.”

Why does this resonate? Because memoir-writing is by nature excavation. We dig until we surface previous versions of ourselves, and then we undertake negotiations with those previous versions until we can make sense of the experiences we’ve had.

The most effective memoirists — Joan Didion, Pico Iyer, Elie Wiesel, Maya Angelou — know this. Their work is always that transaction between and among selves. The notion is always: If we can understand the experiences that those previous versions had, perhaps we can understand the current version better.

When Hitchcock says that we are those Russian dolls, it reminds me of Walt Whitman talking about how he contains multitudes. Difference is, Whitman was referring to the present moment, while Hitchcock offers more of a time-machine take — an evolution.

When we try to write stories about ourselves, for them to have any resonance at all I think they must contain elements of at least two versions of us — and, in many cases, more.

And now, the Temptations.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: