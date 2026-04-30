I've Got the Month of May
But that's still ahead. So here's a handy checklist of April's Storylines posts.
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
April 30, 2026
THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated this month. (For those of you not viewing on mobile, I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)
And now, the Temptations.
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: