Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 2, 2026

SOME OF THE most effective stories show you a lot of humanity in a compact package. And as we’ve seen in this space with headlines that reflect lyrics and tell tiny stories, that is particularly true with songwriting.

I don’t know about you, but sometimes when I’m listening to a song, a lyric just hits me as something that captures a moment or a lifetime. It’s really fun.

A few months ago, I wrote about story songs here:

Today, though, I’d like to drill down even further — to the lyric level.

Here are five lyrics that hit hard with me — and in some cases transport me to other worlds that were forged inside songwriters’ heads. Do you have lyrics you love that tell stories in miniature?

“The Christians and the Pagans” — Dar Williams

I love this song overall because it’s about the reconciliation of different people — families — who have different beliefs and find common ground. It’s about a woman named Amber who is a pagan and visits her very Christian uncle’s family for the holidays, to awkward (at first) results. But then Williams reaches the crux of the tale with this line, which hits just right, taking the ladder of abstraction from the family’s tale all the way up to thematic elevation.

Where does magic come from?

I think magic’s in the learning.

Cause now when Christians sit with Pagans

only pumpkin pies are burning.

“R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” — John Mellencamp

When you find a way to characterize people that — in the words of the internet — “says xxxxx without saying you’re xxxxx,” that can be powerful writing. Since I was about 17, I’ve loved this line from Mellencamp’s “Scarecrow” album because it a) deals with the often-ignored diversity of early rock in seven words, but more than that it b) characterizes the hunger of young musicians in a pitch-perfect (sorry) way. My son is a musician in Nashville, and sometimes tours in a van and sometimes sleeps on the floor, this still resonates for me four decades after I first heard it.

Some are black and some are white

ain’t too proud to sleep on the floor tonight …

“Verdi Cries” — 10,000 Maniacs

I know this song was also in my “storytelling songs” essay, but I can’t get enough of Natalie Merchant’s writing in it. This verse in particular contains multitudes. It combines all the imagery she offers up as happening right now in the earlier parts of the song and turns it into something that happened long ago. In doing so, she shifts from the present tense to a distant adult future. It’s almost like taking a color close-up shot and turning it into far-off, hazy black and white. It reminds me of the closing scene of the HBO series “Six Feet Under.”

Holidays must end as you know.

All is memory, taken home with me:

the opera, the stolen tea,

the sand drawing, the verging sea.

All years ago.

“No Surrender” — Bruce Springsteen

Like so many of Springsteen’s earlier songs, this one is about memory and lament. It is about growing up and feeling the things you loved slipping away slowly. It’s always been one of my favorites, both the studio version and the later acoustic version. But this original version contains a lyric that levels me every time. Simple storytelling that cuts across time and emotion; 14 words that contain a universe.

There’s a war outside still raging,

you say it ain’t ours anymore to win.

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

This gentle, whimsical lament about love and its transitory nature has always affected me because it deals with the relentless passage of time. And as so many songs with that theme do, it uses words to convey a sense of vertigo for the things that won’t be around forever. But this lyric in particular is so specific and paints such a picture that you can almost, for a moment, understand what it would be like to be undead.

If we were vampires and death was a joke

we’d go out on the sidewalk and smoke.

Laugh at all the lovers and their plans.

I wouldn’t feel the need to hold your hand.

Maybe time running out is a gift.

The power of his words almost obviates the need for the final line — Maybe time running out is a gift. It, too, is lyrical and insightful, but it almost seems unnecessary. In the grand tradition of visual writing, he’s already “shown”; maybe he doesn’t need to “tell,” too.

And now, the Four Tops.

To Ponder

What makes a lyric stand out for you? How does that choice reflect your storytelling sensibilities?

Has a song lyric ever inspired a story for you?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: