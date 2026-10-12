Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 10, 2026

For today’s Storylines, I am cross-posting a piece I wrote for my primary newsletter, Unsorted but Significant. Why? Because it is about storytelling and the ways we consume stories. It’s somewhat longer than the usual fare here, and if you subscribe to both newsletters and receive it twice, my apologies.

OVER THE ARCTIC OCEAN

I AM WANDERING the dark aisles of DL170, an Airbus A350-900 headed from Seoul to Minneapolis. I am in the midst of the 12-hour, 17-minute flight. It is around hour seven. Outside, the air is frozen. Far below, most of the ocean is, too.

Some people inside the cabin are asleep. Some are awake. Most are illuminated by the glow of the flat screen embedded in the seat ahead of them — their personal connection, in a world temporarily without 5G reception, to the planet of fellow humans on the ground.

In the high-altitude, airline-calibrated “night,” I squint to focus. I catch a glimpse of Alicia Silverstone, post-Clueless. I see Mark Wahlberg, who in this particular film has apparently chosen to adopt three kids of a different race. I spot someone toggling between possibilities, trying to decide between the harmless, high-volume Mike Wazowski of Monsters, Inc. and Remy, the culinary-minded rodent of Ratatouille.



Opposite the aisle from me, an elderly Chinese woman is watching intently under a Delta-issued blanket as two people embrace in what appears to be a British period drama. A passenger one row ahead of me is gazing at a windswept beach house. Something clicks in my head. It is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind — a surmise for which I am vindicated when her screen cuts to Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet sitting in a diner booth.



I settle back in my seat (42D, if you must know). The woman two seats over from me is looking at Morgan Freeman in a jail cell. Shawshank? No, he’s too old. This is definitely post-God Freeman in a scene with Mark Ruffalo. It is the denouement, I can tell by the closed captioning.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Eventually, I walk back toward the bathroom — lavatory — to procure a personal-sized packet of Cheez-Its from the galley in the rear of the plane. I turn around, looking forward, and I see all the screens in the backs of other people’s seats. It glows — a pointillist collection of glowing mass-culture way stations. Hundreds of us in a metal capsule 37,000 feet above the earth, each with pieces of plastic in our ears, each lost in our own mass-produced story that was crafted far, far below. All of us streaking across the night sky together — crammed together — but resoundingly, stoutly apart.

There’s a curious, vaguely uncomfortable intimacy in watching the media that someone is consuming. There shouldn’t be, really. That particular variety of low-key shame is not particularly embedded in the culture, given how many generations assembled in movie theaters to watch the same thing. But the individual screens that now sequester us in daily life make it unseemly to look upon the programming of another. It is as if we are voyeurs seeing something forbidden, something that’s not ours, when, of course, we could instantly cue up the exact same thing with a few taps of the touchscreen that sits seven or eight inches from our face — four or five if the passenger ahead of us chooses to recline the seat.



Beneath it all, the plane thrums. We sit with our airline-issue earbuds pushed into our ear canals. If you are not participating in the movie matrix, and have no earbuds donned, all is weirdly quiet. Explosions, gunshots, arguments between on-screen lovers — each is pantomimed silently on different passengers’ screens, as if we have entered some ghostly Nickelodeon in the sky. Which I suppose we have.

Our experience is unique to our era — collective but utterly isolated, a temporary community of aboveness and aloneness, all of us watching these strange flickering portals embedded in the back of a stranger’s chair, all marking time until we reach our destination. It is beautiful and terrible all at once. It is who we are.

What a long, strange trip it is.

Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

MY GREAT-GRANDFATHER, a shopkeeper and streetcar conductor named Hubert Mason Anthony, lived until 1911, which meant that he witnessed both the first decade of flight and the first flickers of film. What that must have been like to see unfold. I wonder if he understood the significance of this pair of progresses.

Hubert Mason Anthony, 1889.

I am trying to imagine a conversation with him about this experience. I picture how I would frame it — an establishing shot kind of description for someone who, with his five-generation distance from today, might as well be an alien from Alpha Centauri. I would say to him something like this:

So hundreds of us, from all corners of the world, line up and solemnly board an immense metal tube in a far-off land where they speak a different language. We sit down and, as the metal tube ascends, after we are given elixirs and parsimonious morsels of food to calm us, the lights dim. We gaze, engrossed, into the chair just ahead of us. There, countless fanciful stories made real by the magic of illusion and by many millions of dollars placate us and keep us distracted while the tube streaks across the sky 37,000 feet above the Earth. For us, the stories are endless until we reach our destination and return to the ground.

As I spoke to my great-grandfather, I’m sure it would hit me how odd it all is — all of us in lockstep, silent, doing the same thing but completely different. Each immersed in a packaged, produced story built by a dream factory thousands of miles away. Each in suspended animation of a sort, passing the time in the silence of the stratosphere. All together yet each alone.

Various pieces of entertainment. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

BETWEEN THE YEARS 2014 and 2018, I worked in Bangkok, Thailand, and crisscrossed the Pacific regularly to help care for my dying parents. I have never said this publicly until now, and I’m sure I will regret it, but I became rather obsessed with 2 Broke Girls, an uneven network sitcom that aired from 2011 to 2017 and featured as its best trait an aging Garrett Morris. The main, and only, attraction of this show was that, unlike many that populate in-flight entertainment systems, it was apparently immediately commoditized enough to have a virtually unlimited slate of episodes at hand. Either that or I watched the same episode dozens of times and didn’t realize it.

I am not proud of this admission. Nevertheless, it is something that I have done and that I must own. I raise it now because, in the unlikely event that someone was watching me watch it, I wonder how I was judged. What I can tell you are two things:

I never once saw an episode of 2 Broke Girls below 30,000 feet. I have only the internet to prove to me that it ever existed on solid ground. In my surveillance of other passengers over those years while shambling around the cabin to use the lavatory or seek out a Cup Noodles, I never once saw anyone else watching 2 Broke Girls.

On this flight a decade later, I slip back into my old habits at first. I bypass single episodes of Girls, Modern Family and Two and a half Men after giving each about 90 seconds. I watch part of Perfect Days, which I know I should want to see, and find it charming but not quite junky enough for the circumstances. I will watch it a month later and many thousands of feet lower, and love it.

After earnest contemplation for more than 15 minutes, I make my bold choice: Freakier Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto and — heaven help us all — Mark Harmon in a Harrison Ford-type role at the periphery. You likely know the Freaky Friday oeuvre from somewhere — the grand premise being that mother and daughter (or in this case mother and daughter and daughter’s friend and daughter’s grandmother) switch bodies. If you can keep track of that, you’re a better person than I. Particularly in the middle of mid-flight, jetlag-fueled torpor.

(Note on Freakier Friday: I may or may not have cried at the end. That’s OK, though. It was dark in the cabin, and everyone was watching their own thing. Moving along.)

I spy with my jetlagged eye … Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

IN HIS FAMOUS Allegory of the Cave, Plato postulated that we humans often experience life like people chained up since childhood in a cave just out of view of its entrance. They can move neither their heads nor their necks very far because the next #$%& passenger is only inches away because of the chains. The glow from a fire allows them to see shadows cast upon the cave walls as they hear the world go on outside the cave.

Life for these prisoners, Plato proposes, is simply a fever dream in which they see the shadows, not the substance, and move through their existences at the periphery, with merely a mediated, second-hand taste of what is really out there.

Glaucon: You have shown me a strange image, and they are strange prisoners. Socrates (in an ancient Greek version of uptalk, apparently): Like ourselves, and they see only their own shadows, or the shadows of one another, which the fire throws on the opposite wall of the cave? Glaucon: True, how could they see anything but the shadows if they were never allowed to move their heads?

I think of this as I return to seat 42D, summoned back by minor turbulence. I stagger among the screens and the silent travelers in various states of consciousness. Below, the icy Arctic Ocean beckons. Alongside the plane, pillowy clouds underscore the fever-dream feel of it all.

An early Nickelodeon in Pittsburgh, where they made their debut in 1905. Photo from Heinz History Center.

I think, too, of the early Nickelodeons (no, not the cable channel) that my great-grandfather must surely have visited at least once. These were wooden machines in parlors that, before the dawn of narrative cinema, showcased the short clips that were early movies. A patron would pay a nickel — hence the name — and choose a machine containing a few newly released film loops, then lean in and look through a scope — almost like binoculars — to watch the series of flickering shorts for 10 or 15 minutes.

Nickelodeon patron, about 1907.

They were in bustling parlors in big cities, crowded together. But they were alone, too — each in their own micro world, each experiencing a different shadow play. It was much less like what movie theaters would become, and much more like what I am experiencing in this plane 120 years later.

I think of the hundreds of millions of us today streaming videos on our phones, some of us alone, many others alone in a crowd. I think of how images and stories are conceived, produced and distributed to us to show us elaborate, colorful, intricate shadows that serve life up to us from a global dream factory. Incongruously, and yet not, I think of an ancient rumination from the Chinese Daoist philosopher Zhuangzi:

One day a man dreamed that he was a butterfly. From that day forward, he was not sure if he was a man who dreamed he was a butterfly, or a butterfly who dreamed he was a man.

I look around the darkness and see that DL170 is a reduction sauce of our larger viewing lives, concentrated and cordoned off — everyone in order, staring at their screens in the dimness, stretching our necks to see more of shadows cast at us in our temporary metal cave. All the shades of the aircraft windows — the portals to the actual world — are closed. It’s hard to ignore the irony.

And so we sit before our screens, watching the pieces go by, one by one. Freakier Friday. 2 Broke Girls. Modern Family. Ratatouille. Hundreds of others, ready for touch-scren activation. In the liminal space of long-distance, high-altitude travel, the real and the dream merge for a time. We are in this together, and we are, each of us, alone. The shadows move before our eyes. The prisoners, buckled instead of chained, crane to see all that they can. And quietly, far up in the sky, the airplane speeds on.

And now, David Bowie.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: