Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 2, 2026

IT’S RARE THAT I consume a piece of media and I’m just left there with my mouth open, unable to move or think. That happened to me this week, though.

I’ve been watching a bunch of work lately from a London poet and actor named Lucas Jones. He just started showing up in my algorithm, and I kept watching. On Tuesday, though, I saw this poem from him called “They Put Death on Trial.” It knocked me on my emotional ass.

It’s not the poem itself, though it’s wonderful. It’s not the way he says it, though that’s astonishing in itself. It’s a combination of things — his accent, his body language, the words themselves, the immediacy, the rhythm, the vulnerability. It all comes together in a potent and moving cocktail.

I’m not a neophyte when it comes to watching live poetry and performances. But something about the alchemy of this poet and this poem is something I cannot seem to leave behind; I’ve watched this video about 15 times in the past few days.

I’m still sorting out what I can learn from it in terms of storytelling; I would welcome your input and opinions in that realm. But until I do, I’d really like to share this with you and get your impressions.

One thing I know, though: It’s a rare piece of art for sure.

And now, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: