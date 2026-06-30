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David Shaw's avatar
David Shaw
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The movie "In the Heat of the Night" was filmed in Sparta, Illinois rather than Sparta, Mississippi because it looked more like the sleepy southern town they needed for the setting. Several town characters were grabbed off the street and thrust into the movie to play bit parts. When the movie hit the local theatre it ran for weeks as locals came back over and over to see themselves on the silver screen. One reason why the movie has such an authentic feel to it is the documentary like use of the town and people as a prop. Every time I see the movie I have personal memory of every film location in it. My grandmother's nephew was murdered there fifty years earlier with a blow to the head not far from the fictional murder in the movie, also with a blow to the head.

Once you see a movie that was filmed in the perfect location, it's hard to imagine it filmed anywhere else.

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