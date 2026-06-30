Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 29, 2026

ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE, Shakespeare famously said. But I suspect he did not expect it to be dotted with Kiviks, Jättebos and Poängs.

Today I commend to your attention the guerrilla YouTube soap opera “IKEA Heights,” filmed entirely on location in an IKEA store in Burbank, California, in 2009 — without permission. It is another example of what I call “Playground Earth’ — the notion that the entire world is our playground and we use it as a backdrop for our various pieces of entertainment and content-creating endeavors.

It features scenes in bedrooms. Kitchens. Offices. Or, should we say, “bedrooms,” “kitchens” and “offices.” And it was filmed during store hours.

IKEA, at the time, did its best to come across as game while drawing some boundaries. As a spokeswoman said then:

“Absolutely, we think it’s funny. We see the humour in it and we approach our own marketing with a similar tongue-in-cheek humour. But unauthorized filming in our stores isn't a good thing. There's proper channels that people who want to film in our stores can go through."

Of course, the “unauthorized” part of the proceedings wasn’t exactly a bug; it was a key feature. Picturing the cast and crew filming furtively and watching out for corporate interruptions is an immensely appealing notion for many reasons — not least of which is the fact that these “sets” were designed for verisimilitude, albeit for enticing purchases rather than creating films. “Proper channels” would have made it a lot less interesting.

One of the best parts: Though the places in the film are treated as actual places, the seams are visible. IKEA shoppers are regularly spotted in the background, and the occasional exit door or IKEA sign surfaces. This gives it the same flat sensibility as the cheap sets of the network soap operas it is sending up.

This sort of thing is classic guerrilla theater, which has always fascinated me because it uses the world as its stage. Years ago, my ex-wife, an actor, participated in guerrilla theater that used places like Times Square and the Disney Store as backdrops for really smart work that was both performance and cutting social commentary at the same time.

But “IKEA Heights” is particularly intriguing for a few distinct reasons.

First, IKEA literally sets up its entire store to emulate living and working spaces as closely as possible. There are fake keyboards and fake computer monitors. I’ve even seen fake fruit on fake tables at times. I’ve been in IKEA stores in which the books are real, and others in which they’re blank volumes.

In short: It’s immersion marketing that was appropriated by the filmmakers to tell a story different from the purpose for which it was created — by leveraging the realism of the IKEA “sets” in a different way than the company intended. That’s a permutation of storytelling that holds echoes of Andy Warhol, street performances and even the old show “Candid Camera.” It’s saying, in short: “We’re not accepting YOUR fake reality, IKEA. We’re infiltrating it and using it to create our own.”

On-location shooting is nothing new. Vasquez Rocks outside Los Angeles, for example, is a renowned spot used in a number of “Star Trek” productions, among others. When I lived in New York City in the 1990s, I regularly encountered thickets of movie and TV production — “Law and Order” in particular — going about their business on the streets. This has been happening from the very beginning: The earliest movie directors simply made their short films right on the streets of New Jersey and Queens, among other locales. The only “extras” were actual passers-by.

Capt. James T. Kirk and a Gorn face off at Vasquez Rocks. Fair use asserted for commentary.

But when a furniture and housewares company invites you in and tries to make you feel like you’re in an actual bedroom rather than a carefully calibrated set, the filmmakers’ conversion of that landcsape into a carefully calibrated set that functions as an actual bedroom on screen raises fascinating questions about the nature of both simulation and reality — not to mention how public space, or at least quasi-public space, can and should be used.

And now, Queen.

To Ponder

What places do you think would be interesting locations for such cinematic shenanigans?

Do you think this kind of storytelling is ethical?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:

A bonus to finish up with: