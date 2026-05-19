One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 18, 2026

WE LIVE THESE DAYS in a dizzying world of packaging — to the point where the act of “unboxing” has become an entire TikTok and YouTube subculture. There are even how-tos about making such videos — about as meta as it gets.

But what about when the box is not just a cool container and pathway to the product, but truly part of its story? I don’t mean low-level stuff, like the smooth, sturdy, elegant white boxes that amplify Apple products. I mean when product and container intertwine to effectively become one immersive tale.

Wood, cotton and song, photographed in an environment where it looks like it belongs (though it is merely my suburban side yard). Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The 2003 CD box set “Goodbye, Babylon” is a loving, multiracial compilation of 160 tracks, from songs to sermons, that reaches back to the earliest recorded religious music, a good portion of it from the twilight of the 1920s and the dawn of the 1930s in American life. Even if you’re not remotely religious, the musical content is astounding — raw, brimming with feeling and faith, a collection of specimens of an emerging genre that would then blend with other genres in coming decades (also chronicled in this set) to help form modern American music. “Most of what happened in nightclubs during the second half of the century happened originally in a church some time during the first half,” Sasha Frere-Jones wrote in his review of the set in 2004.

My easy favorite track is a scratchy, fiddle-and-banjo-saturated version of the old gospel standard “Are You Washed in the Blood?” by a long-forgotten (by most of us) musical act called Da Costa Woltz’s Southern Broadcasters. It sounds like it’s from a different universe entirely.

Today, though, we’re not here for the music. Not exactly.

As you can see, the box is extraordinary. It’s a base of cedarwood with a slide-off top, a bit like your great-grandfather’s stash of nickel cigars. Inside it is a collection of liner notes, archival photos and other cool stuff, printed and fashioned like some kind of religious tract you might have picked up at a medicine show in rural Tennessee in the 1910s. And the piece de resistance? The section containing the CDs (themselves now an artifact of yore, albeit a more recent yore) is flanked by two columns of actual raw cotton, evoking the old rural South (in ways both evocative and contentious, as we will see in a bit).

Even the name of the boutique, preservation-minded record label — Dust to Digital — is part of the overall experience.

I would argue that packaging like this — performative and neo-authentic as it can be — is more relevant than ever today. After a generation of the encroaching virtual, now AI can make everything we see on the screen feel absolutely real. The only limit is the imagination. In that environment, things that are solid and crafted with care — again, even if they’re modern copies of the past rather than travelers from it — play a role in making stories feel real and not a passing burst of bits-and-bytes ephemera.

I have long been kind of obsessed with authenticity in storytelling. The “Goodbye, Babylon” box set is a committed and craftsmanlike reach for authenticity even if, ultimately, it is an impostor. But as the world evolves, I find things like this comforting — physical anchors to stories that are now, like old-time broadcasts, carried through the air to us with much complexity and even heart but not much solidity.

Cotton, comforting and contentious. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that you can overreach with this kind of storytelling. After this box set came out, I remember some people objecting to the inclusion of raw cotton, saying it was commoditizing an era of racial subjugation and turning it into anecdote and accessory. There’s a discussion to be had there, too.

Yet when it’s viewed through a storytelling lens, there’s no denying the effect of the object. I’ve owned this box set for almost a quarter-century now, and I still pull it out occasionally to admire even though I can call the music up with a playlist. Sometimes I have it around when I’m listening to the digital playlist; somehow it makes the whole experience feel more complete.

That, to me, is effective storytelling. Box and all.

And now, Eve 6.

To Ponder

Can you think of examples in which the container that accompanies a product is an integral part of the product’s experience?

What is your favorite example of packaging? Why?

How important is packaging to storytelling? If you’re interested in more, check out this seminal book by critic Thomas Hine, “The Total Package: The Secret History and Hidden Meanings of Boxes, Bottles, Cans, and Other Persuasive Containers.”

Further Reading

Here are a few wise pieces about “Goodbye, Babylon” when it was released.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: