One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 26, 2026

I JUST DROPPED $34.99 on a brand-new pen called a Scriveiner Rollerball. I have my reasons.

They are these:

Writing is visceral, or sometimes needs to be, and lately I noticed myself drifting from my bucket of notebooks in favor of more digital input. I have pledged to do at least one-third of my writing in longhand, and I want to keep that up. I remember more of what I’ve processed when I write by hand. There is science behind this. See below. I continue to believe that good tools help you create better things. You can argue all you want that a disposable pen has ink, too, but the difference between good and mediocre kitchen equipment can make or break a meal. Why not writing, too? It’s metal, and it’s heavy. And not in a Dokken kind of way. The solidity subtly reminds me that writing can carry weight; in my more fanciful moments, I feel like that makes a difference in what comes out of the pen.

The pen is mightier than the board. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Don’t get me wrong. This isn’t a Luddite’s rhapsody. Not hardly. I have spent far too much money on tech that lets you input text and organize it — keyboards, digital ink, dictation and transcription. I adore such tools. It’s just that writing is also such a personal and even intimate pursuit, and I don’t want to have too much mediation between thoughts and output.

Think of it this way.

Writing: Brain to hand to pen to paper.

Digital keyboarding: Brain to hand to fingers to keyboard to processor to memory to cloud and back again.

Kind of takes away the intimacy, at least to my mind. (I’ll be writing more on the trend toward dictating and AI summarization in a coming post.)

I have a new pen, and I’m making a point here. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

But I think, in the end, that I ordered it after recently coming across an article about neurological research that suggests you retain more of what you write by hand. Those of you who know me know that I lost one parent to Alzheimer’s and another to general dementia, so anything that helps preserve the ability for creative expression is naturally of interest.

This, then, from research published last year by the National Institutes of Health made an impact:

Handwriting activates a broader network of brain regions involved in motor, sensory, and cognitive processing. Typing engages fewer neural circuits, resulting in more passive cognitive engagement. Despite the advantages of typing in terms of speed and convenience, handwriting remains an important tool for learning and memory retention, particularly in educational contexts.

Ready for my new notebook from my sister. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Finally, though, there’s something else.

Writing by hand just FEELS different. Keyboarding exacerbates my attention-span problems and can give me monkey brain, particularly when I undertake it on a device with multiple apps running at once. The pace of my hand when I write causes me to calibrate my brain to that, and somehow it just feels calmer. (Not enough to have me retreat to Walden Pond with a pencil stub and a rustic notebook, but it’s definitely a different feeling than pouring thoughts into a keyboard.)

Lest we forget, the pen that just arrived today was itself a cutting-edge piece of tech once upon a time. Am I write?

And now, Coldplay.

To Ponder

Under what circumstances do you pick up a writing implement instead of using a keyboard or a phone?

What experiences have you had with writing that differentiate it from typing things in?

Do you have a nice pen? I’m regularly surprised at how many people never even considered it.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: