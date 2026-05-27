Storylines

Storylines

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Rob Melton's avatar
Rob Melton
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I discovered at a young age that having an attractive bound journal was intimidating. To make matters worse, I am left-handed and often found it difficult to write against a left-bound edge--unless it could lie flat. Naturally, my first love for writing is a Portage NEWS Professional REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK, which I order by the boxful, and if that's not available I use a 3x5 card from Target (the only place I can find them anymore, the unlined version).

Then I happily jot notes, ideas, facts, quotes, shopping lists and whatever else is racing across my brain. Then using the same materials I start lots of false starts, leads, possible early versions of a part of the story that I want to dig into to see if there is anything there. (I used to make my students draw their writing process because it skips over the part of the brain that needs 20 questions for the answer.)

Because I am left-handed, I have always found a keyboard to be nondenominational. B y the time I start on the keyboard, I usually know where I am headed. I know exactly what you mean about the pen slowing down your brain so you can think and write at the same time. I can type 200 words a minute if I'm typesetting, but when I'm writing/typing? It works the same way for me. I know that what I produce is the first draft, and once I'm done with that, the real work starts!

I'd love to hear how other writers "make the magic happen" as the parking lot attendant always tells as he waves my parking pass by the glowing read light that opens the gate. I had every student for decades draw a diagram of their writing process, and no two are the same. It's a fun discussion, especially when people share and others think it would be fun to try it out for themselves.

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