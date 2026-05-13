One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 13, 2026

SO MANY TIMES, I see a news story that features a headline of interest, so I decide to read it. That’s the way things are supposed to work.

Then I read the first paragraph, and it’s exactly like what I just read directly above.

This is a problem.

We want to be clear on what a story’s about, yes. But we don’t need to tell people the same thing twice at roughly the same moment. Yet we tend to do it all the time.

Here’s what I mean. (I made this one up; any relationship to any actual people or events is purely coincidental, as the boilerplate at the end of movie credits likes to say.)

Local taxes to go up by 2.4%, borough council says

INSTANTER, Pa. — Local taxes will go up by 2.4%, borough council said Monday.

Here’s another made-up example of the same ilk.

Governor to visit areas affected by storms, declares state of emergency NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Gov. Simeon Francis will visit areas of the county affected by storms Wednesday after declaring a state of emergency for three municipalities.

I mean …

In the first fictional example, there’s NO new information delivered in the lede after the headline (except the day it happened, I guess). In the second one, which is about 2% better, there’s almost none — just the governor’s name and the number of municipalities.

Bad. User. Experience.

We have to be thinking of the reader here. And yet … it’s no longer quite as straightforward as it used to be in the heyday of the print newspaper, where a single headline and a single story appeared in a single place.

In today’s multipronged world of media consumption, things frequently get chopped into pieces. A story’s headline might end up in a list of many headlines in a module on a web page or mobile app. The first paragraph might be used as a summary or a preview to the story within the page of a completely different story. The permutations are endless, and we have to understand how things are published in the environments where we’re operating.

Nevertheless, I believe the core point stands.

There are many schools of thought about what a headline should do, and they’re all situational. They range from a direct representation of what happened to a hint/invitation/promo of the story to (rarely but sometimes) a great quote. And in many environments, you also have to be aware of SEO issues so people can find the story in the first place.

But still, we’re finally absorbing what we should have all along: Audiences come first. And if you alienate them, they’ll leave, and the tree will end up falling in the forest without making a sound.

So consider asking the question every time you write a story with a headline: What is the purpose of the headline in this particular story? What do you need it to do? And when you pair it with the body of the story, does it enhance? Or does it low-key alienate?

I know I keep adding edits to the list of “self-edits” from earlier this year, but this one’s worth it. In the bum rush that is the attention economy, you don’t want to give readers handy opportunities to be alienated and walk away. It only takes a little.

And now, the Cranberries.

To Ponder

How often do you explicitly think of the reader experience when writing? Is it enough?

If you’re an editor with a remit for headline-writing, how often do you make sure that direct repetition isn’t happening?

How might you tailor the headline-lede conundrum to your own publication and its particular peculiarities?

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