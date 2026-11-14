One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 14, 2026

IN THE CORPORATE world, there is something called a “gap analysis.” Defined loosely, it looks at business prospects by measuring what’s missing — what isn’t there and should be, whether it’s resources, products or something more abstract.

This prism through which to view things has become intriguing to me, because I think many stories that are very good at showing what is are less effective than showing what isn’t. A few years back, on the 20th anniversary of the shootings at Columbine High School, which I covered, I wrote a retrospective piece whose focus on what was now missing in our world because of that horrible day. Ever since then, the notion of “gap analysis” has stayed with me.

It made me realize that personal storytelling, too, can measure gaps and show us what isn’t there anymore. Consider this paragraph from an early pandemic piece I wrote, after that first crazy week in March 2020, in which I consciously asked, “What went away?” and tried to address the question directly.

What’s not there, and what does it mean? That’s what struck me this morning when I saw this Instagram post about the work of William Joe Josephs Radford, an artist who works with old family photos that contain his late father and … changes them to make a moving and somewhat ghostly statement. He calls it, appropriately, “Transparent.” (See more of his work, and find out how to purchase it, here.)

Basically, as you’ll see in the Instagram post: Radford removes his late father from old photos, fills in the background and then puts his dad back in, but in a translucent way. Then he uses a photo effect that reminds me of those special-edition 1970s and 1980s trading cards I loved growing up; when you move the physical photo you’re holding (or roll over it on his website), his father fades in and out of the frame — gone, yet still there with his family. Here, gone and here again.

The effect is deeply moving. It reminds me in thematic and emotional ways of the equally memorable work of Deanna Dikeman, who photographed her parents waving goodbye to her in front of their house for many years, with inevitable results in the final photos.

Both pieces of art show you what presence means, what absence means, and what the combination of presence and absence can mean together. It’s complex, it’s highly personal (I’m sure I get something unique out of it, and so would you) and it lingers with you so that you are acutely aware of what’s missing long after you look away.

In short: artistic gap analysis.

Hidden in all this is, I suppose, an epiphany in miniature. Sometimes, it turns out, it takes understanding what we’ve lost to truly understand what we have. I guess you’d call that grief. But you might also call it wisdom.

And now, Mike + the Mechanics.

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