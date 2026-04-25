One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 25, 2026

DRIVING THROUGH RURAL PENNSYLVANIA yesterday afternoon, I pulled off to take a phone call and saw a vista across the road that caught my eye. Well, “vista” might be overstating it a bit.

It was a low hill with clouds rising behind it — a very vertical sensibility. But not hugely extraordinary. What grabbed me was the line of fenceposts snaking up the hill until they protruded into the sky. And as I rolled down the window and captured the scene — something I have done for many years with everything from vintage neon to abandoned buildings along the roads I travel — I realized that this mashup is something that often stops me in my tracks.

Greece City, PA. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

As I look back on the photos I’ve taken — and, frankly, many of the stories I’ve written across the decades — the intersection of (collision of?) humanity and nature has been a recurring theme. And I think it’s a rich vein to mine when it comes to all kinds of storytelling.

Nature itself is beautiful and eternal; of that there is no doubt. But when humanity intervenes, tension is introduced. That tension can be a locus for the stories we tell. A mountain is alluring; a mountain with a house at the foot of it, or with a person ascending it, becomes more of a story. The landscape itself can be a story, but it’s much more likely to be a story for people if people are evident in it. At least that’s how I see it; naturalists may differ.

Particularly in a time when climate change is at the forefront of so many discussions, telling stories at that intersection of humanity and nature is more important — and potentially more engaging — than ever.

“Home in the Woods,” by Thomas Cole, 1847. Public domain.

This very notion is why I’ve always loved the Hudson River School of artists from the mid-19th century. While that was in some ways an anti-urbanization artistic movement — its Romantic aesthetic venerated the vast and untrammeled landscapes of the Hudson River Valley — it was also a very American approach to art that featured humans making their way through the wilderness, making lives within it and “taming” it in various ways.

The most powerful of its paintings, by artists like Thomas Cole (one example above) help illustrate what I mean. The landscape is an imposing backdrop that can make humanity seem small, but it is the humanity in paintings like this that provide the kinetic energy and make it far more of a piece of storytelling than if they were not present. It raises questions, introduces tension and finds common ground — all indispensable elements of stories. A century later, paintings like this clearly inspired director John Ford's Westerns, which used vast landscapes to isolate and motivate humans for the purposes of telling big stories. The tension was not just in the landscape, but in the tiny humans making their way.

Another example, this one at the edge of the land in Tybee Island, Georgia. Photo ©2024, Ted Anthony.

So when you’re framing stories, particularly stories about place, consider asking the following question: What is the relationship between humans and their landscape and backdrop in this narrative? What does it say about the story you’re telling? And how can you use it to the story’s advantage?

And now, Aurora D’Amico.

To Ponder

Go outside your house or apartment. Take a picture of nature by itself. Now take a picture of that same nature with a piece of humanity interjecting. How are they different?

Look at some of the Hudson River School paintings. What do they evoke in the storytelling part of your brain?

Train yourself on your next road trip to notice places where the natural and the artificial interact. What kinds of things are these places saying?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: