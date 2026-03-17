One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 17, 2026

TODAY IS A BIT DIFFERENT for this space. I’m going personal and inward for a moment. Anything for the sake of storytelling!

Recently, in going through some leftover stuff from right after my dad died of Alzheimer’s Disease in July 2015, I found a series of drawings I did. Now, let’s be clear: I do not draw. Nor should I, as you will soon learn. I can make things and people recognizable as such, but that’s about all.

I have barely any memory of doing these drawings. What struck me, though, was the storytelling they (inadvertently) contained — and how it reflected the disruptive and confounding moment I was going through. I offer them up today with minimal comment to see what you think from a storytelling perspective.

I will say this much to tee them up: I can tell you that at that time, I had watched my father fade and lose parts of his identity for nearly a decade, and I was trying in the weeks after his death to restore him in my own head to the way I remembered him — without the intervening years of decay and decline and what he called “decrepitude.” The fear that his downhill years had overwritten previous years in my mind was acute, and I was wrestling with that.

This is what came out, in seven VERY rough drawings, of his journey from who he was to who he became:

He is there. He moves towards the “door.” He fades, he fades some more. Smaller and smaller. Finally, he disappears for good. And then he returns. A story in seven poorly drawn frames. Did I succeed in telling the story that was in my head and my heart? You be the judge.

And now, Led Zeppelin.

To Ponder

If you keep a personal journal, consider trying drawing as an entry for one day. See what you come up with.

Those of you who traffic in words: If you choose to think in images for a moment, how does it shift your perspective?

Look at a drawing or painting that has affected you — or a series of them. How might they be expressed in words?