In My Time of Dying
A departure in seven sketches.
One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
March 17, 2026
TODAY IS A BIT DIFFERENT for this space. I’m going personal and inward for a moment. Anything for the sake of storytelling!
Recently, in going through some leftover stuff from right after my dad died of Alzheimer’s Disease in July 2015, I found a series of drawings I did. Now, let’s be clear: I do not draw. Nor should I, as you will soon learn. I can make things and people recognizable as such, but that’s about all.
I have barely any memory of doing these drawings. What struck me, though, was the storytelling they (inadvertently) contained — and how it reflected the disruptive and confounding moment I was going through. I offer them up today with minimal comment to see what you think from a storytelling perspective.
I will say this much to tee them up: I can tell you that at that time, I had watched my father fade and lose parts of his identity for nearly a decade, and I was trying in the weeks after his death to restore him in my own head to the way I remembered him — without the intervening years of decay and decline and what he called “decrepitude.” The fear that his downhill years had overwritten previous years in my mind was acute, and I was wrestling with that.
This is what came out, in seven VERY rough drawings, of his journey from who he was to who he became:
He is there. He moves towards the “door.” He fades, he fades some more. Smaller and smaller. Finally, he disappears for good. And then he returns. A story in seven poorly drawn frames. Did I succeed in telling the story that was in my head and my heart? You be the judge.
And now, Led Zeppelin.
To Ponder
If you keep a personal journal, consider trying drawing as an entry for one day. See what you come up with.
Those of you who traffic in words: If you choose to think in images for a moment, how does it shift your perspective?
Look at a drawing or painting that has affected you — or a series of them. How might they be expressed in words?
I want to tell you something: I often go back to the eulogy you shared with me for your father, and each time I read it, I think of my own grandparents, who had passed away many years before.
In a way, we’ve both been very fortunate. We grew up in families that were not lacking in the capacity for love. People were treated with an almost instinctive fairness and kindness, and that contributed to their sense of contentment.
To have been raised by people like that is a rare gift. It stays with us, and in an adult world that is not always gentle, it allows us to hold on to a belief in kindness and to remain committed to it.
They are very powerful drawings Ted…