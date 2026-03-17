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Charlotte Li's avatar
Charlotte Li
Mar 20

I want to tell you something: I often go back to the eulogy you shared with me for your father, and each time I read it, I think of my own grandparents, who had passed away many years before.

In a way, we’ve both been very fortunate. We grew up in families that were not lacking in the capacity for love. People were treated with an almost instinctive fairness and kindness, and that contributed to their sense of contentment.

To have been raised by people like that is a rare gift. It stays with us, and in an adult world that is not always gentle, it allows us to hold on to a belief in kindness and to remain committed to it.

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Lisbon Diaries￼'s avatar
Lisbon Diaries￼
Mar 17

They are very powerful drawings Ted…

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