Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 18, 2026

I’M IN NORWAY for a family wedding this weekend, and I’ve never set foot in Scandinavia before. I’m writing this just before 10 p.m., and this is what it looks like from my vantage point right at this moment:

Oslo, Norway. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

That’s just one of the things I’m noticing here as I inhale the fresh air of a new place — literally, but also metaphorically. My senses are awash in new things — what I call “being in absorption mode.

For storytellers, I think this is one of the most exciting moments to experience.

In this quickly fading moment of utter newness, nothing feels invisible. I notice everything, and not just the obvious things, like the giant shoe sitting seemingly randomly in a parking garage. Just in my first couple hours, I noticed:

The invariably excellent names of foods in the supermarket (“MaoMixx”) and the fact that the bell peppers were individually shrink-wrapped.

The shapes of the buildings, which are elegant, modern and full of clean lines — but by no means sterile-looking.

The verticality — so many steps that lead from tucked-away place to second tucked-away place.

The street life — a mellow but not low-key vibe that feels different from anywhere else I’ve ever been in Europe.

Shoe, dead ahead, Oslo, Norway. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

I enumerate these things not to inflict my travelogue upon you but to show you the tapestry of life that can come streaming into your brain when you’re a storyteller in the midst of your first experience in a new place.

I love it when my brain feels electric like this — and not only to absorb things but to make new connections with things I already know, not to mention contrasting life as it is lived here with life as I know it.

Here, though, is the 64,000-kroner question: How do we summon this sense of newness and heightened senses not just in new places, but in places that we already know? How do we port that into our daily lives?

Rob Walker has a wonderful Substack that I’ve mentioned here before called, like his book, The Art of Noticing. It’s worth a look and a subscription. His ethos, which I completely vibe with, is this: Just like with physical fitness, you can condition yourself into noticing more and making more connections. You just have to make the commitment.

A newsrack in Oslo. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

Alongside that, though, perhaps make a habit of asking some questions of yourself:

What do I see around me? What do I really see around me? What does it mean? What does it say to the people who are in the landscape?

What do things I see remind me of? What interesting connections can I make with other things I’ve seen. (The more things that you’ve made a point to notice, the richer and more unexpected the connections can be.)

What stories might lie behind the pieces of the everyday landscape that I’m moving through? What questions are raised by what I see?

How do the things I’ve noticed impact everyday life?

Even if you don’t get answers to all those questions you’re asking yourself, the very act of asking will sharpen your senses and open you to new frontiers in your own place.

As John Stilgoe, a longtime noticer and chronicler of the vernacular landscape in America, says: “Outside lies magic.”

“All that I do,” he writes, “is urge my students and my readers to look around.” And that’s where it all begins.

And now, Big Country.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: