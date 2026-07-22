One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 21, 2026

I OPINE HERE relatively frequently about the importance of storytelling literacy — poking holes in narratives to understand them better and not be hornswoggled. But what about the opposite — seeking and finding truth through fantasy?

One of my all time favorite TV shows, Fringe, was in part about a modern mad scientist who’d had some of his own brain deliberately removed so that he would pose less of a danger to himself and others. The character, Walter Bishop, played ably by John Noble, said many wise things across the course of the series, but my favorite was this:

“Please allow me a moment to entertain my fantasies. They often lead to a truth.”

Why has this stuck with me? Because it maps out a route to epiphany. Sometimes, in order to find universal truths, you have to indulge in flights of fancy.

It can work well. I have found, particularly in recent years, that my most creative nonfiction storytelling moments come after I have read a particularly gripping novel or binged a particularly engaging or thought-provoking TV show or movie.

It’s almost as if the permission to venture into the world of fantasy lets my brain boomerang some things back into the “real” world.

Walter Bishop (John Noble) in “Fringe.” Fair use asserted.

I’m sure neuroscientists and child-development experts have better language for this. I know that play and the stimulation of the imagination can do wonders for creativity.

But I just wanted to leave you thinking for a moment tonight about the process of finding revelations in your own life and storytelling — even if you take the circuitous and perhaps more opaque route.

And now, John Lennon & the Plastic Ono Band.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: