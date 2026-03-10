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Tom Davidson's avatar
Tom Davidson
Mar 11

Quoting Lennon: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans…”

I enjoyed the finales of “The Wire” and “Lost.” Perhaps the most memorable was “M*A*S*H” because it coincided with my parents’ 10th wedding anniversary and they missed it for a date night.

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MR ROBERT THOMPSON's avatar
MR ROBERT THOMPSON
Mar 10

Thanks for this posting Ted. I can go many ways with endings in film. I wasn't angered by the finale of Sopranos. I love it when films end the way I would want to write them. Sometimes I've wanted to throw stuff at the screen if the playwright has been inconsistent. I guess it all depends on how engaged I am with the characters or how invested I have become in the plot line. There are many films where I've wanted to write a poem to the creator for a brilliant ending, one that I hadn't thought of, but was almost as perfect as life. I can think of two examples of perfection off the top of my head: The bench scene at the end of Pleasantville. The porch scene at the end of The Station Master. Both sublime!

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