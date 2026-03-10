One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 10, 2026

NEARLY TWO DECADES ago, when “The Sopranos” ended, I was doing a lot of reflecting on its conclusion — or, as many said, lack thereof. To me, it had volumes to say about the state of American storytelling and how it was consumed.

Though almost a generation has passed, I came across these musings recently and thought they still contain some things worth thinking about when it comes to our relationship with stories and, particularly, with endings. So I offer it up here today as food for thought, hoping that it’s not too stale. I’d be interested in what you think.

June 13, 2007

“THE WIZARD OF OZ” bundles up its loose ends nicely: Dorothy returns to Auntie Em, the Wicked Witch melts, and Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Lion find the brain, heart and courage they’re seeking (spoiler: They had ‘em all along). This is vintage Hollywood and vintage America: Click your heels three times and the world falls into pleasing order. There’s no place like home.

In America, we love packages and packaging; they help everything to make sense, whether it be movies, toothpaste or wars. Life, liberty and the pursuit of closure. Maybe that’s why, days after the series finale of “The Sopranos,“ the squawks of outrage at its ambiguous ending just keep on coming.

A generation after black-and-white television disappeared, we Americans still can’t cope with shades of gray.

Since the very beginning in this country, we’ve been all about outcome (neat and packaged) rather than process (messy and chaotic). American journeys, geographic and spiritual, are usually launched with destination in mind. Who cares how we got here? Just roll up your sleeves and get it done.

Trouble is, American life isn’t a Hollywood ending, no matter what the scripted world of “reality TV“ says. Life IS process. And when a piece of art truly does imitate life in all its untidy and unresolved diversity, as “The Sopranos“ did, it’s understandable that we get a little pissed when it wends to an unpackaged end.

“The United States has been a good market for packages since it was first settled,“ the architecture critic Thomas Hine wrote in an extended 1995 meditation on the subject. “In lives buffeted by change, people seek the safety and reassurance that packaged products offer.“

YET IN THIS respect, judging from some of the reaction, David Chase and legions of his viewers had deeply differing agendas. He never used “The Sopranos“ to promote safety and reassurance; family life and mob life were, as Tony would put it, “ying and yang.“ And whenever a moment would get too comfortable, too packaged, the twin tools of brutality and bathos, both equally potent, were deployed to keep us all off base.

This is perhaps why so many people walked away from episode after “Sopranos“ episode with an unsettling, undefinable feeling in their bellies -- a sense of being off kilter after visiting an impossible, yet completely plausible parallel universe.

In this context, the broad vitriol about Chase’s ending is hardly unexpected. What’s more of a mystery is how so many viewers who managed to tolerate, for nearly a decade, the walking contradiction that was Tony Soprano could be upset by the resolution that isn’t. What did they want? Perfect, last-minute bloodshed? Leave the gun, take the cannoli?

Any narrative contains certain properties. It has characters, setting, plot. It moves through time. Events cause other events until there is a conclusion. Life, though, isn’t so obliging; it’s full of narratives but is not one itself, so it often lacks the meaning that we crave. To package it, we often tell stories that make more sense to us than our personal collections of jumbled days.

Holsten’s, where Tony spent his final moments — or didn’t. Photo ©2025, Ted Anthony.

BUT THE BEST fiction is jumbled just enough to persuade you of its own reality. These COULD be real people. They could be just down the street at Holsten’s having onion rings. They could be sitting next to you, these epically ordinary characters, and you could look at them and never know the tenor of their lives.

That is the unvarnished, unpredictable -- and unpackaged -- palette of grays that makes up daily life. “The Sopranos“ got so close to it, especially at the end, that some folks simply got uncomfortable and felt cheated out of their rightful closure.

“This was a total sellout. It was like reading a book with the last page ripped out,“ a New York morning radio guy named Mike Francesa said in The Daily News of New York on Tuesday. The paradox there is stark. What Chase did was the exact opposite of a sellout: He went with ambiguity when resolution would have been far easier.

So you’re upset that Tony didn’t get whacked. Or that he didn’t whack everyone around him. Or that he and Dr. Melfi — or he and Paulie, for that matter — didn’t go riding off down the Garden State Parkway into a North Jersey sunset hand in hand. Get ... real.

Whatever the merits of the conclusion, at least people are talking about it productively. They’re talking about what might have happened to Tony after the screen cut to black, about how his life might or might not have played out, about future stories that will never be.

They’re applying their own sensibilities to a piece of modern art, discussing its shapes and hues and how it fits into their universe. Days after the show -- if not Tony -- breathed its last breath, they’re keeping it, and him, alive with speculation and discussion.

Because that’s the point of effective storytelling, even in a nation where all the rules say that Dorothy must get back to Kansas: Reality is always a book with the last page ripped out. In the real world that “The Sopranos“ succeeded so often in approximating, the movie never ends. It goes on and on and on and on.

And now, the Goo Goo Dolls.

To Ponder

What’s your favorite ending of a movie or TV show? How tidy was the resolution? Was that a good thing?

When I say the words “Hollywood ending,” what movie do you think of?

If you saw the ending of “The Sopranos,” what was your take? Genius move or deep frustration? Why?