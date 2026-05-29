One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 28, 2026

ABOUT SIX YEARS AGO, I was involved in a really cool project designed to amplify explanatory journalism at the news organization where I work. Our goals were to make complex news more accessible and understandable without dumbing it down, and to give people who were jumping into a continuing big story the tools to break it down without feeling intimidated.

One of the inspirations we brought to the table was a recent emphasis by Marvel Comics and its fans on “entry-point” stories that could give new readers a way in to a complex multiverse of epic tales that had been unfolding for decades. In essence, they functioned as explanatory comics for more sprawling storylines.

We wanted to do sort of the same thing for the news. The “explainer” became a pivotal part of our news report, and the positive blowback — more explanatory material popping up in many in other stories as well — was evident.

Until AI. These days, most every Google search produces what’s essentially an AI-generated explainer of the search term. Explainers are generated so quickly that sometimes it seems futile — and redundant — to compete.

Does that mean we should walk away from explanatory journalism? Of course not. Just the opposite — but we need to follow it where the audiences go.

I actually see explanatory material as more of an ethos than merely a story form. To me, that means:

Do explainers — if you can add more than an AI summary would. That means that if you have expertise or unique information or a creative story form in which to deliver it, go right ahead. Most journalists have at least one of those three, and possibly more.

Explain things with a voice. That’s something standard AI summaries don’t really do. We can still out-write our artificial counterparts, at least for the moment. Don’t shy away from using that skill. Generic = replaceable.

Bring the ethos of being explanatory into all stories. Too often, journalists deliver the facts without appropriate context and background — both of which are absolutely pivotal in understanding anything (not to mention engaging readers with relevance).

FOR A COUNTRY so focused on outcome, sometimes to its detriment, Americans like process a lot. How else to explain things like “get ready with me” videos and — even more than that — “unboxing videos” that review a product by showing what it’s like to open its packaging and extract it.

Consider this, though: Even stuff like those two social-media subcultures are, at their root, effectively explanatory material calibrated to exact audiences.

Same story with all those “how stuff is made” videos. I grew up seeing those during “field trips” on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which — because it was filmed in Pittsburgh at the time I was growing up there — explained to me my actual landscape.

Mister Rogers went to places like Wagner’s Market a few miles away, where I learned how pricing guns worked (this was the pre-scanner era) and what was done in the grocery’s back room — and where my teenage son worked in an afterschool job many years later. Mister Roger’s also went to the historic Hotel Saxonburg, a few more miles away, where he taught us how to make a sandwich for lunch — and helped me understand how the kitchen worked when my parents would take me there for dinner.

Here’s a great example of explanatory journalism that doesn’t deal with a war or a serious political situation. Instead, it deals with the prouduction of popsicles. And it’s riveting.

I often advocate omnivorousness, and that’s the case here. Explaining the world and lending context to events are two of storytelling’s core functions. Sometimes it’s direct and journalistic, sometimes more oblique. Even fictional storytelling, at its core, explains the world and lends context to events.

So leaning into explaining — and doing it as creatively and uniquely as possible — is one of the most valuable storytelling tools of our era. And will likely be for the foreseeable future.

And now, Peter Frampton.

To Ponder

How often do you think consciously, in your storytelling, about explaining the complex and the potentially arcane?

What topics that you’re working on might benefit from a step-back, standalone explainer?

What subject mystifies you? Has anyone taken the time to do a story explaining it?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: