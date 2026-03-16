One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

March 16, 2026

I LOVE NEW FORMS of storytelling. I love the notion that a story can come out in so many different ways, limited by only the human imagination. I love the tapestry that surrounds us — particularly these days — in the way we share the human experience. I love the possibilities that technology offers to help us share that experience as never before.

And if that isn’t enough, who doesn’t love a newspaper that smells good?

In India these days, that’s not as far-fetched as it seems. While scratch and sniff itself is nothing particularly new, for the past couple years occasional editions of Indian newspapers — print editions, obviously — have added aromas to ads to try to punch through the static of information.

Turns out there’s an entire discipline in India (and other places) called “scentscaping,” which integrates scent into interior design far beyond scented candles. As The Hindu put it in November: “It is often and rightly said that scent is the language of inanimate things. Intrinsically associated with memory and emotion, perfumes and aroma play a major role in influencing the mood and atmosphere of any space.”

So there was the late spring day in 2024 when the Times of India’s Sunday edition featured an ad by Swiggy Instamart, a grocery delivery platform, designed to welcome mango season. The full-page spread featured a color image of mangos — and the smell of them, too. “‘Read this ad with your nose,” it said.

Then, several months ago, the soup and seasoning conglomerate Maggi, which is woven into the culture in India, ran an ad in the same paper that gave off the smell of its popular seasoning. Noted the website Adgully: “The collaboration aimed to recreate the warmth and familiarity that Maggi has long held in Indian homes. By embedding the scent into the physical newspaper, the brand sought to evoke the moments of togetherness that have been central to its appeal.”

Around the same time, The Hindu newspaper ran an ad from Comfort fabric softener that smelled like clean laundry. Sanjay Pattar, the newspaper’s deputy general manager, said in a LinkedIn post: “The Hindu once again demonstrated how print continues to evolve as a multi-sensory storytelling medium, capable of reaching audiences not just through sight and touch, but also through scent.”

I’m sure there are myriad examples of this around the world that I’ve missed. What’s clear, though, is that smell affects us deeply. It sets moods, activates memories, stimulates emotions. It’s why scented candles are an industry of more than $3.3 billion globally and projected to reach more than $6 billion in the next decade. They make an impact, set a mood, take us places.

From a storytelling perspective, the significance of this seems to me twofold:

As Pattar noted, it’s opening a new avenue for print that no other platform can deliver — at least for now. I fully anticipate eventual olfactory upgrades to mobile devices within the next couple years.

It’s a really smart way of asking what those of you who read this space regularly now know as Stupid Question No. 2: How should this story be told?

“Use all your senses,” we teach people in writing and storytelling workshops. This approach takes that very literally — not just in observing, but in actual output as well.

And now, the Beatles.

To Ponder

What applications do you think this has in other forms of print storytelling?

What are the scents you remember most from childhood? What stories do they summon to mind?

Spitball for a moment: How might you integrate this sensibility into a full-on story rather than an advertisement?