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Callder 7.0's avatar
Callder 7.0
Mar 20

What impact on the environment and on those of us with chemical sensitivities? Just the mention of ads for fabric softeners treated to evoke the artificial scent of "clean laundry" reminded me of having to periodically dart into the supermarket aisle containing these kind of heavily-scented products in order to grab the unscented version I need to use and get out as quickly as possible. Words and images manage to transport my senses quite adequately without physically assaulting and overloading them. Isn't there enough pollution in India and the rest of the world already without adding to it by trying to "mask" or distract from it and further manipulate consumers? Who actually "needs" fabric softener, which actually weakens fabric in the process of "softening" it? Spare me, please.

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