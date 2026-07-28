One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

July 28, 2026

I WAS TODAY years old when I learned about the “junk journal.” I find this hard to believe since it’s so up my alley that it would seem to be my alley altogether.

The concept is pretty straightforward: As you move through your life, you hold onto the ephemera you encounter even if it doesn’t seem valuable at first, and paste it into a notebook. Not quite scrapbooking, not quite a commonplace book, this is a form of memoir-crafting that only a consumer culture and a disposable society could produce. “Scrapbooking’s less intense cousin,” junk journal Tiktok calls it.

In short: The storytelling possibilities are endless. By saving something not worth saving, you’re making it … worth saving.

Here’s Marthastewart.com on the practice:

But how is this different from scrapbooking? Whereas scrapbooking tends to be a larger project for the specific purpose of displaying memories and photos in a linear way, junk journaling is more so seen as a daily creative hobby or form of self-expression. A quicker, in-the-moment process, it’s about embracing imperfection and finding beauty in the discarded.

Full disclosure: I’ve already been doing this in many ways for years because of my tendencies toward being a hoarder-in-training archivist and historian. But it never occurred to me to have actual journals based on random everyday items. The closest I’ve come is occasionally pasting my luggage tags and sticky Taco Bell receipts into the back of my daily-carry notebooks. (In fairness, when I was little I did cut out airline logos from magazines and paste them in a notebook and explain each carrier to myself.)

Junk in my journal. Photo ©2026, Ted Anthony.

The reason I think it’s worth stopping to take notice, though, is not primarily what you save (though there’s an appeal there). It’s how such an activity teaches you to think.

Storylines has always had a soft spot — nay, obsession — with noticing the everyday and the vernacular. A pursuit like this shouts that sensibility to the heavens. It tells you that stories lie in every sliver of life, and they’re ours for the taking if we only take notice.

Maybe not immediately. Maybe that story is years or decades away. Maybe my great-great grandchildren will be interested in the fact that I flew from Pittsburgh to Dulles one fine day in 2025, or that on Sept. 30 lf that year I had two chili cheese burritos with extra onions. Maybe not. But I can tell you for certain: If I found a document telling me what my great-great grandfather ate for dinner on an evening in 1849, it would mean something to me.

The very act of noticing is foundational to storytelling. Something like a junk journal, and the possibilities it contains, can be an aid in beefing up those muscles — if your hoarding instincts don’t get the best of you. And what do you have in the end? Little breadcrumb trails of your daily peregrinations that contain memory triggers for the life you’ve lived.

“You can’t have everything,” the comedian Stephen Wright used to say. “Where would you put it?” The junk journal, and the ethos behind it, suggest otherwise.

And now, Oscar the Grouch.

To Ponder

Further reading on junk journaling:

And there’s a whole book on it! Find it here.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: