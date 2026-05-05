One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 5, 2026

LIKE ANY WRITER, I mourn the ones that got away. I don’t mean the stories I missed; I mean the edits that I knew at the time made things worse but that I didn’t have the power to change. Damn editors. That’s probably why I became one.

I jest. But the other day, when I was looking for a clip — yes, we used to call them “clips” — from the first chapter of my career, I stumbled upon not one but two stories that I remember being heartbroken about when my editors changed the ledes.

More than three decades later, I’m still a bit sad (by which I mean annoyed) when I come across them. But I finally realized what they have in common — and it’s actually something useful that I use all the time without realizing it. More on that in a bit.

The first one involved a stretch of road where people kept wrecking their cars and dying. It was called “the Narrows.” I went up there, talked to residents and interviewed the coroner, who drove me to location after location where people had died. He pointed each out to me, and it made an impression. I came back to the newsroom with the following lede.

MIFFLINTOWN — Those who drive it daily call the two-lane stretch of Route 22/322 “the Narrows.” To Juniata County Coroner L.G. Guiser, the bleak strip is a tour of lost lives.

I was very happy with this lede, though I might not have been able to articulate why when I wrote it. It started with specifics — the name of the place, the “two-lane stretch,” the coroner, the “bleak strip” — but then it became something more figurative and metaphorical. It reflected the experience I’d had with the coroner going from place to place and watching as he pointed out the spots where drivers met their ends.

In the hands of The Desk — that forbidding nemesis-slash-lifesaver of young writers everywhere — it became this:

Now, you may be saying, What’s with this guy? The lede is largely the same. And he’s talking about it 35 years later? But the difference is important, I think.

Saying it’s a “death trap” is shorthand. Cliché. Jargon. Journalese, even. In a paragraph where you’re trying to keep people reading, I think it (slightly) alienates. Yes, you could argue that it’s appealingly colloquial, but I think it’s clunky.

More saliently, I think, the notion of a “tour of lost lives” is a synthesis of what the reporter (me) saw and experienced. It reflects the feeling of being there — going from location to location with a coroner and seeing where actual people with actual names died (which is partially what the story ends up being about).

That edit reflects another lede edit that had happened to this young reporter a year earlier. With a Super 7 Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot expanding, I’d been dispatched to the edge of our coverage area to a little hamlet called “Cashtown” to do a feature on people buying tickets there. Turns out they weren’t — because there was nowhere to do so. I wrote:

CASHTOWN — Here, of all places, a dollar can’t buy a dream.

At The Desk, it became this:

Nothing wrong with that lede, really. It’s fine. But again — the shift from the metaphorical (“buy a dream”) to the sharp-focused literal (“buy a chance for riches”) decreases the level of interest. After all, this is ultimately a nonstory — a small town that happens to be named Cashtown where you can’t buy a lottery ticket. So why not tap into the notion of “buying a dream,” which essentially is what playing the lottery is.

Reflecting from the vantage point of today, these two ledes teach me something. We’ve had certain notions drilled into us as writers: Gather sharp detail. Use specifics. Don’t spew out unnecessarily vague prose.

But sometimes, I think, when you’re trying to elevate a story into something more than collections of facts, these metaphors in miniature can grab audiences and reel them in. Sometimes, targeted blurring is useful. Sometimes, the real detail lies in what something actually is ABOUT — “a tour of lost lives” or “buying a dream” — rather than the direct description of what one’s eyes see. This targeted blurring is a great tool (see: the ladder of abstraction), and I realize I’ve been using it for a long time without really realizing it.

I’ll leave you with two thoughts.

Yes, I recognize that these edits are old enough to have teenagers and 401(k)s. And no, I don’t feel bad about not letting this go. Because 35 years later, I learned something valuable from two of my earliest editors — though probably not what they intended at the time.

And now, Nina Simone.

To Ponder

What’s your most notable “one that got away” when it comes to a piece of writing and an editor. Looking back, do you think the editor was right or are you intransigent like me?

If you both write and edit others, do you see any differences in your approach as a writer and an editor? Can you see where both are coming from?

What do you think of the notion of “targeted blurring”? Do you see places where that could work?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: