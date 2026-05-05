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Lisbon Diaries￼'s avatar
Lisbon Diaries￼
4h

Ha, ha , ha, I understand your point but remember the word count and also not much color thing...and you reminded me my stacks of clips hidden somewhere...NY would mail every bylined clip.. those days!

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