One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

April 20, 2026

I’VE BEEN MEANING to write for a while now on distinctiveness in writing in the age of AI. And I probably will sometime.

Yesterday, though, I stumbled across a great article about this very topic and thought I’d excerpt a bit of it and link to it today. It’s an insightful read by a man named Paul Floren, whose name I had never heard before yesterday when I came across his piece on LinkedIn. He leads a company called Intradiegetic that helps organizations “operate coherently in a human–AI world.”

His intriguing premise is not that AI is replacing us; it’s that we are starting to write like AI and thus replacing our own creativity.

[T]his is not the story of AI writing for us. It is the strangest possible bedtime story for our intellect, an uncomfortable story of us writing like AI, and not knowing we have started.

For storytellers, this is arguably more dire than simply AI taking over the world. Floren posits that we are handing over our individuality willingly by trying to sound like the machines that are trying to sound like us.

Researchers at MIT found that when writers relied heavily on ChatGPT, their essays not only became more generic — they converged. Different people, different backgrounds, different days, asked to write about entirely different ideas, produced work that skewed in the same direction. Here is what AI says about it: “The vocabulary is clustered. The concepts narrowed. The personality left the room.”

This edge toward what is now called “blandification” has serious implications in journalism, where more voices in the mix tends to mean more coherence and a better representation of what the world actually is. To that, Floren has this to say:

AI is not neutral. It compresses toward the Western median. What looks like help is, in part, erasure.

My parents were linguists, and their efforts and those of their contemporaries in many nations helped make English a global language between the 1950s and the 1980s. But they also worried mightily about how the homogenizing influence of something global like that might affect distinctive voices in some of the societies where regional dialects of English — Indian, Nigerian, Singaporean, etc. — might also be “flattened” by something more standard and amplified worldwide. Floren’s observations seem to be the AI equivalent of that — something that’s starting to put its thumb on the scale of human language and writing in particular.

First, metaphoric cleansing: unconventional metaphors are flagged as noise and replaced with clichés. Second, lexical flattening: precise, domain-specific language is swapped for broader, blander synonyms. Third, structural collapse: complex, non-linear reasoning is forced into predictable templates that satisfy a standardized readability score, leaving, in their phrase, “a syntactically perfect but intellectually void shell.” The result is what they call “a JPEG of thought”, visually coherent, but stripped of original data density.

Sounds like some editors I’ve had. And not in a good way.

Anyway, interesting food for thought for storytellers. Give it a read and keep in mind Floren’s takeaway: “Stop writing like the average. The average is already everywhere.”

And now, for the second time in three days (and not deliberately), Madonna.

To Ponder

How much time have you spent working on your writer’s voice? How might you do that more systemically in the age of AI?

What “weird” writing has stood out to you in your life? What makes it distinctive?

How do you identify good writing? What are its component parts?

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: