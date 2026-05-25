One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 24, 2026

THIS IS THE FIRST in an occasional series taking a single lyric from a single song and discussing the storytelling behind it.

“Ode to Billie Joe,” by Bobbie Gentry, came out in 1967 — a time when the image of early-20th-century rural America was colliding with the seismic events of the 1960s. This chronicle of a small-town happening — even now, we remain uncertain about precisely what it was — is an alluring microcosm of that moment that is full of detail, storytelling and unspoken tension that we can learn from as storytellers.

It takes the form of a family dinner in the rural Mississippi Delta. The family has just learned that a neighbor and friend, Billie Joe MacAllister, has taken his own life by jumping off the Tallahatchie Bridge up on Choctaw Ridge.

The news is just sinking in around the dinner table when the father, a farmer, says this:

And Papa said to Mama, as he passed around the blackeyed peas

Well, Billie Joe never had a lick of sense; pass the biscuits, please.

There are a lot of great lyrics in this song, which straddles a 19th-century small farm sensibility with the coiled sense of explosive energy that the 1960s were serving up. We learn, eventually, in this story song about events that may or may not suggest something tragic that the narrator — the farmer’s daughter — was involved in that isn't directly addressed. There’s a lot of subtlety and almost Faulknerian darkness that this family meal and its epilogue a year later imply.

But it is this one lyric that sticks in my craw when it comes to storytelling. So much is contained in it — and in such an understated way.

The detail of the blackeyed peas and the biscuits — sharply focused visual anchors — offsets the kind of dreamlike quality that begins with the “sleepy, dusty Delta day.” But what’s striking is how the quote follows a setup of “Oh, dinner’s ready, and by the way, your friend took his own life today.”

In that context, the father’s offhanded remark — distant, admonishing, separating that new tragedy from his family’s lot — seems to contain a multitude of stoic American patriarchs who never really knew how to engage in their emotion and thus built moats around it — moats that played out in the heavy, subtext-drenched conversations of the family dinner table. And “Pass the biscuits, please” is one hell of an emotional moat. I kind of picture him as a Southern version of the farmer in Grant Wood’s “American Gothic.” Maybe slightly burlier.

Judge not lest ye be judged yourself. Grant Wood’s “American Gothic,” 1930.

The story of Billie Joe MacAllister itself shortly goes off in another direction — one that doesn’t turn out well for the taciturn father, who dies within the year. But that one juncture of complete lack of empathy is striking even among the lyrics of the overall story. Years later, Gentry was still astonished at how much people had keyed into precisely what was thrown off the bridge and not the overall theme she intended for the song, which she called “sort of a study in unconscious cruelty.” Which the quote above presents powerfully.

Bottom line: If Bobbie Gentry can find this level of character development and deploy it in a single lyric of a song, there are lots of opportunities — particularly in character-driven stories — to find the line that tells the larger story.

And now, of course, Bobbie Gentry (though Sinead O’Connor did a memorable version years later).

To Ponder

What can we learn from the economy of verbiage in song lyrics? How does that relate to self-editing?

Has songwriting impacted your storytelling? If so, in what direction has it taken you?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: