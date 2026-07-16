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Author Tara Lush's avatar
Author Tara Lush
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Being neurodivergent is something I've thought about a lot since leaving the AP. I'm not entirely sure if I'm neurospicy, or if it's a product of being an only child educated in slightly different and smaller classrooms. I have come to the conclusion that I was a better journalist than fiction author, but being a journalist was too detrimental to my mental health. A true conundrum.

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