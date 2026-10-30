One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 29, 2026

WHY JOURNALISM? I get asked this a lot. Why on Earth would you go into a business that is floundering, treading water, struggling to keep up with seismic shifts in the world and the way we access and process information?

I recently came across something I wrote 12 years ago on the Facebook page of a friend who was going to speak to students about careers in journalism. She was soliciting answers to the question: “What would you tell folks hoping to enter this business?”

Here’s my answer. We’re supposed to get jaded as we get older. But I have to say, I am as committed to this answer as I was on that day — maybe even more so.

Maybe I’m stupid. Maybe I’m naive. But I have been doing this for 38 years, 36 of them professionally, And even today — literally today, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2026, a very exciting day in my journalism career that I am still coming off the buzz of as I write this — I still believe.

And now, the Eagles.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: