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Peter Prengaman's avatar
Peter Prengaman
1h

You nailed it with what you wrote to a colleague 12 years ago, Ted.

This is not an easy career, but for the reasons you wrote, I feel the same hunger and excitement I did when I started many years ago.

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Lisbon Diaries's avatar
Lisbon Diaries
6m

Yes, very well put. It is a continuous learning process and then sharing knowledge. If you are curious, this is the profession.

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