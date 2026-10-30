One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).
Oct. 29, 2026
WHY JOURNALISM? I get asked this a lot. Why on Earth would you go into a business that is floundering, treading water, struggling to keep up with seismic shifts in the world and the way we access and process information?
I recently came across something I wrote 12 years ago on the Facebook page of a friend who was going to speak to students about careers in journalism. She was soliciting answers to the question: “What would you tell folks hoping to enter this business?”
Here’s my answer. We’re supposed to get jaded as we get older. But I have to say, I am as committed to this answer as I was on that day — maybe even more so.
Maybe I’m stupid. Maybe I’m naive. But I have been doing this for 38 years, 36 of them professionally, And even today — literally today, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2026, a very exciting day in my journalism career that I am still coming off the buzz of as I write this — I still believe.
And now, the Eagles.
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant:
You nailed it with what you wrote to a colleague 12 years ago, Ted.
This is not an easy career, but for the reasons you wrote, I feel the same hunger and excitement I did when I started many years ago.
Yes, very well put. It is a continuous learning process and then sharing knowledge. If you are curious, this is the profession.