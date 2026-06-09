Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 8, 2026

AN EMAIL CAME IN after I wrote a piece about storytelling a few years ago during the convulsive summer of 2020 — the summer of COVID and George Floyd. It asked me: Why do you think that understanding stories is so important?

I wrote a long email back that was probably overly verbose, and that I’m not going to excavate. Why? Because Ta-Nehisi Coates (one of our era’s most important writers) and Brian Stelfreeze say it and show it absolutely perfectly here in a far better way, through a character from Marvel’s Black Panther comic, where Coates penned an excellent run a decade ago.

It jumped out at me in a single panel that felt seismic enough for me to grab it and keep it, and I want to share it with you today (a day when I also don’t have a lot of time so I was looking for something short but salient).

From “Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet,” Part 3. ©2017, Marvel Comics. Fair use for commentary asserted.

We believed our own myths, the character Shuri said. If you can’t see a world clearly, then you have no hope for mastering it.

Stories are wonderful things; they sit directly at the foundation of what makes us human. Yet as is evident, particularly these days, they can also be used to persuade, obfuscate, mislead and usher us into magical and destructive thinking.

Understanding storytelling, regardless of where it appears, seems absolutely fundamental to navigating the world. This goes beyond the wonderful work being done around media literacy. It is about movies, about speeches, about video games, about what you see posted on Nextdoor, about what you hear from various generative AI bots. As folks often made fun of me for saying in my younger years (and rightly so), “It’s about all of us! It’s about who we are as a nation.”

Myths are wonderful to motivate and inspire. But believing them, swallowing them whole? Not so much. As the comic book says: Don’t believe your own myths. Look deeper. Take time to tell great stories. But take time to understand stories, too. Therein clarity lies.

And now, Johnny Nash.

To Ponder

Find Coates’ entire run of Black Panther. Even if you’re not a comics fan, it’s worth your time.

Think about a time when you have been seduced by a myth. What happened next?

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: