One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Nov. 22, 2026

HAVE YOU EVER come across the work of Lee Friedlander? He’s a photographer who developed an incredibly acute sensibility of American vernacular life and its weird but aggressively ordinary corners and fragments — exactly the sensibility that I have come to vibe with so well.

But what first drew me to Friedlander years ago was not any of that; it was his groundbreaking and moody work in … photographing TV screens.

In the 1960s, Friedlander undertook a series of images that chronicled the then-fresh-to-the-mainstream TV (then called the “television set”). Much like handheld screens now, Friedlander saw early on the endless interesting transactions among TV sets, the people watching them and the decor/mise-en-scène that surrounded the first two subjects.

As collected by The New York Times in 2017, Friedlander’s work in this subject reveals a sophisticated sense of storytelling that transcended — or at least was ahead of — its era.

Here we see the television as it was starting to be an interlocutor in all of our lives. It is smack in the middle of its “electronics as furniture” phase, with knickknacks and family photos stacked atop the appliances (I don’t know that I’d even USE the word “appliance” for a TV anymore) and its glow bouncing off walls and windows and retinas when it was still new.

As with so many things, some of the most intriguing scenes happen in the background or foreground — LBJ or some forgotten commercial droning on just outside a bathroom or at the foot of a baby’s crib. While the photos are moody for sure — I tend to think that anything from the end of the 1950s and beginning of the 1960s is kind of moody by default, but that may just be because of the time I was born (1968) — it’s the wink-nudge of the backgrounds that make everything come alive. My favorite is a television embedded amid the drawers of a bedside table in a forgotten bedroom, an old baseball game unfolding within.

You almost want to conclude that the little Easter eggs at the margins were inadvertent, except that Friedlander was (is! He’s 92) an incisive observer of the anodyne, so I doubt much is by accident here.

Take some time to look at Friedlander’s work or read about him — here’s an update about what’s going on with him lately — because both his work and the interpretation of it hold lots of keys to interesting and unique storytelling. Anyone who wants to capture the cadence and feel of quiet daily life — whether for fiction, narrative nonfiction or daily journalism — can learn a lot here.

And, in an era of unremitting screens and different ways of observing and being observed, understanding the way we interacted with some of the earliest screens in our homes is a worthwhile endeavor no matter what kind of storytelling interests you most.

And now, Rockwell.

To Ponder

Some resources about Lee Friedlander:

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