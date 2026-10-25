One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

Oct. 25, 2026

THE TWO PEOPLE are sitting on a bench at a bus stop, the woman’s bag between them. She is pregnant and looks upset, or at least exhausted. She’s on the phone making an appointment for her father. When she hangs up, the older man next to her starts asking her questions — a friendly, soft-spoken stranger chatting her up.

They talk for a few moments, and then the train comes. And that’s when the payoff comes. It’s completely unexpected — and gut-wrenching.

From The Wait , directed by Jason McColgan. ©2018, iMedia.

I don’t want to give away the point of this short film. I don’t even want to tell you whom it was made for until you see it (it’s slightly under four minutes). But if you wouldn’t mind, take a watch. I don’t think you’ll be sorry.

I’m going to presume now that you’ve watched it (still no spoilers). What I ask you to think about is this: How does the withholding of information until the last few seconds impact the storytelling? How does the “big reveal” — quiet though it may be — contribute to the story’s power? Most important, perhaps, how could you adapt a technique like this in your own storytelling?

Ask yourself:

What is the heart of the story — and what is the technique by which information is withheld?

What assumptions and suppositions does a viewer have to make in order to be “fooled” and thus feel the story’s power?

How do the storytelling techniques — the way the two people talk to each other, the setting, the body language, etc. — contribute to the emotional wallop at the end?

I realize this is somewhat of an oblique piece of writing, but I do want you to experience it on your own and consider how it makes you feel and why — and, most of all, how it might apply to your own storytelling. If you’re still curious after that, here’s some more information on it.

And now, 3 Doors Down.

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If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: