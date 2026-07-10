Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 9, 2026

I’M NOT GOING TO take up much of your time today. I would like to solicit some storytelling help from readers.

This weekend, I am at a once-a-decade family reunion in Florida. I will see more than 40 members of my family on my mother’s side — the Terbrueggen clan. The attendees range from ones I talk to regularly to ones I see only once every decade or so. I want to get the family stories flowing and learn things about each person that I didn’t know or never realized.

So I’m asking you — storytellers, family historians, anyone — to help me with some questions and techniques that will get the conversations moving and help our family know each other better.

The last edition of the family reunion, 2017. I’m not in it because I took it.

Obviously, you know from this space that I can come up with a lot of things to ask. But I’m interested in your questions and techniques, because, as I like to say, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you always got.”

Any input or advice appreciated. Share ‘em if you got ‘em.

And now, the Beatles.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: