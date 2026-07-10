Storylines

Storylines

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ali karsh's avatar
ali karsh
29m

In Priya Parker’s The Art of Gathering she shares an example from a family dinner where she asks each person to share a story of a moment in life that made you who you are today, but the catch is that no one there can have heard the story before! She said it resulted in new insights and details of familiar stories she had never known and people seeing each other in new ways.

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