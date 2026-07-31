Heat of the Moment
A handy checklist to Storylines in July.
Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).
July 31, 2026
THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated in July. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)
If you’re inclined to subscribe, this is a perfect time.
And now, Asia.
If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: