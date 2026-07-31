Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

July 31, 2026

THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated in July. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)

If you’re inclined to subscribe, this is a perfect time.

Shelf Life Ted Anthony · Jul 19 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

True Colors Ted Anthony · Jul 25 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

And now, Asia.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: