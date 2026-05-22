One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster).

May 22, 2026

WE CERTAINLY LOVE making videos of ourselves, and our phones are indispensable tools in this pursuit. But they’re also great devices when you want to do mini-memoirs of yourself, of friends, of relatives.

The global news organization that employs me recently launched “Beyond the Byline,” a series of 90-second videos in which journalists chronicle their brushes with history while doing their jobs. I was thrilled to be asked to do one. But instead of remembering some of the many violent and intense situations I’ve moved through in my job over the years, I opted to recount a fun interlude instead.

Doing that got me thinking: Why not use mindfully use our phones to regularly have those around us talk about the indelible moments they remember? While I suspect the readers of Storylines are on balance big journalers, I’m always surprised at the number of people who are not. So why not say to them (and many are already doing this):

Hey. Remember something significant in your life. Tell me about it in 90 seconds.

Then raise your phone — and be your own historian.

Do it with aging relatives. Do it with your friend group. Do it with yourself. Collect them. Add Snapchat-style captions and cutaways. Informal history in miniature. Just like The Moth, but shorter and done by you. With a bit of the flavor of the Strangers on a Bench podcast.

You might be surprised at what turns up.

And now, the Bangles.

To Ponder

When I filed this lede from that day in 1992, a particularly cantankerous copy editor said “Oh hell no.” Or would have if it was 2026. He was overruled the the city editor, who had me on the other line, frostbitten and begging.

Would you have let this go through if you had been my editor that day?

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f you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: