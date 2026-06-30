Brief musings about storytelling each day (or as frequently as I can muster).

June 30, 2026

THANKS FOR JOINING me for the past month of Storylines, a day-by-day dive into various storytelling topics and practices. Here’s what we excavated last month. (I’ve made links to a few of my favorites bigger.)

If you’re inclined to subscribe, this is a perfect time.

True Colors Ted Anthony · Jun 2 One brief musing about storytelling per day (or, more likely, as frequently as I can muster). Read full story

And now, Bon Jovi.

Thanks for reading Storylines. If you know someone else who likes to think about storytelling, please share this. Share

If you’re interested in reading about how everyday life and unusual things shape us, check out my other Substack, Unsorted but Significant: